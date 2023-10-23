The North Face Sets Off On An Expedition With Sampha

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Winter is here, for real. But The North Face has your back, regardless.

Through thick and thin, the brand knows a thing or two about how to make even the most challenging outdoor adventures that little bit more comfortable. Mastering a good mix of style and versatility, The North Face has what it takes to keep you cozy and warm, whatever the weather. With modern tech embedded in the brand’s signature designs, The North Face outwear puts performance and practicality at the forefront of its adventure-ready garments.

The brand has hopped on an expedition into the outdoors with a stellar lineup of three new pieces: ’73 The North Face Parka, McMurdo Parka, and Arctic Bomber. The brand has been venturing into nature since 1973, hence the name of the ’73 The North Face Parka. Fifty years on, the staple parka gets a modern makeover featuring WindWall fabric and 600-fill recycled down. Two other models join the brand’s outdoor playground, too — the McMurdo Parka and the Arctic Bomber. Windproof, waterproof, and breathable, these ‘supercoats’ are just what you need this Winter. Since adventure is at the core of everything it does, The North Face found an artist who seamlessly advocates the parka’s core features and identity - Sampha.

With Sampha’s brand new album looming on the horizon, the R&B artist joins The North Face to share his experience on his musical and emotional expedition. Much like the brand endured the challenges of nature, Sampha set about on a journey to explore and connect with himself. After all, when times get rough, one should be properly equipped — in mind, body, and soul. Let’s hear more from the musical maestro himself.

What does the word ‘adventure’ mean to you?

The word ‘adventure’ for me means venturing into unfamiliar or new circumstances.

How does being in the great outdoors make you feel? Why is it important?

It can be healing to connect with nature, it can also be a source of creative inspiration. It can help to zoom out a little bit and give me some perspective. I enjoy looking at expansive areas covered in trees, it can feel like looking at a family and a sense of togetherness.

Can you walk us through your new album?

The inspiration behind LAHAI came from a very intuitive place, giving me space to create, reflect, and recognize what was coming out of these improvisations and intuitions. I was pondering time and timelessness, family, love, heritage, existence, and the different ways you can face the unknown of life.

Have you ever felt the need to embrace comfort in music the same way you would consider fashion to reflect your inner emotional state?

Both music and fashion can share the transformative properties of changing my disposition, sometimes being able to imbue a sense of value in a physical and mental sense. I like the idea of clothes being able to emanate or communicate a particular kind of energy.

What’s the most challenging expedition you’ve set off on so far in life?

Don’t know if this is the most challenging so far in my life, but most recently, I directed a film for the first time, which was definitely an expedition for me! I traveled into a lot of unknown territories and discovered more questions and more answers, which was eye-opening.

As a London-based artist, how do you feel about the city’s outdoor spaces?

As far as cities go, and my knowledge of metropolises, London has pretty good, beautiful outdoor spaces. Sometimes it’s hard to appreciate London, being born and raised here, but I definitely recognize London’s creative energy and rich history and do find it an inspiring place to be.

What are your thoughts on high-performance brands?

I think in this day and age where it can feel like products are sometimes built not to last, it can be refreshing to own clothing that takes pride in its functionality and durability, alongside recognizing its space in fashion. I’ve had a North Face rucksack for over ten years that I’ve taken all over the world on tour, and it’s still going. From the latest collection, I’m really into The North Face Glenclyffe – the ones with the Vibram sole.

The North Face didn’t invent the parka, as they put it, they simply perfected it. So, next time you hunt for a new keeper to upgrade your wardrobe, you know where to go.

Shop the models here before the chill season kicks in.