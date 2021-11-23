Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Priciest Tiffany & Co. Design Ever Made Can Be Yours for $30 Million

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Tiffany & Co. is set to make history with its most expensive sale ever.

In Dubai, the jeweler unveiled its latest and most valuable creation for sale, the World's Fair Necklace, valued between $20 and $30 million.

The necklace is a behemoth treasure bejeweled with a total of 578 diamonds, all set in platinum. At the center of the opulent piece is Tiffany's "Empire Diamond," a flawless 80-carat stone, that can be removed and mounted onto a ring. A necklace and a ring for the price of one — what a deal!

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The World's Fair Necklace is named after its inspiration — a piece that Tiffany's designed for the 1939 World's Fair.

The original necklace, whose whereabouts are unclear, was set with a 200-carat aquamarine diamond. At the time, it was priced at $28,000 (about $557,000 by today’s value), a paltry sum compared to Tiffany's 2021 update.

According to WWD, the World's Fair Necklace is Tiffany's second-most valuable creation, rivaled only by the famous "Tiffany Diamond," which Beyoncé donned in a campaign for the jeweler in August. However, the Tiffany Diamond is considered priceless and not for sale.

The launch of the World's Fair Necklace at Tiffany's Blue Book event in Dubai is the latest in a string of buzzy happenings for the luxury institution.

Since its acquisition by LVMH, Tiffany & Co. has collaborated with Supreme on a capsule collection of jewelry, recruited Beyoncé and Jay-Z for a headline-making campaign titled "About Love," and launched a four-foot-tall advent calendar taking the shape of a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, all clever moves to appeal to a younger audience.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Clearly, the classically elegant brand is in the midst of rejuvenation — though I tend to doubt anyone on the younger side of its customer base will be shelling out $30 million for the World's Fair Necklace.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Hatton LabsFlower Stone Earrings
$280.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Maison MargielaLogo Ring Silver
$330.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Hatton LabsCuban Bracelet
$255.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Signature Nike Basketball Shoe Went from Beast Mode to "Tiffany" Mode
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • For Their Next Trick, Pharrell & Tiffany Make Diamonds Levitate (EXCLUSIVE)
  • LVMH Watch Week 2025 Doubles Down on Bling & Nostalgia
  • Nike's Gorgeous New "Tiffany" Air Force 1 Is Pure Luxury
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now