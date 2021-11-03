Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Tiffany & Co.'s Advent Calendar Is a Four-Foot-Tall Basquiat

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Tiffany & Co.
On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... a Tiffany & Co. advent calendar, featuring 24 pieces of jewelry and a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting.

The iconic jeweler just announced its annual advent calendar and, this year, a selection of holiday-ready adornments come packaged in a miniature recreation of Basquiat's Equals Pi, the work seen front and center alongside Beyoncé and Jay-Z in that Tiffany's ad campaign.

The four-foot-tall calendar is crafted from white oak and opens to reveal 24 Tiffany Blue boxes filled with "jewelry and objects."

It's not entirely clear what exactly customers can expect to find in the holiday offering, but you can assume it'll be rather opulent — Tiffany's 2019 advent calendar famously retailed for $112,00.

If you're interested in purchasing the collectible, you can make an appointment at the Tiffany & Co. website and prepare to get into the holiday sprit.

According to a press release, $250,000 from the sales of this year's advent calendar will go to Free Arts NYC, a non-profit that provides art and mentoring programs to underserved communities.

Tiffany & Co. appears to be in the midst of a rebrand.

In January, the company was acquired by LVMH. Since then, the jeweler has made an effort to court younger customers — first with its Beyoncé-fronted "About Love" campaign, then with a Daniel Arsham collaboration.

Another move towards revitalizing its image, the 184-year-old brand also launched a campaign titled "Not Your Mother's Tiffany," which generated backlash among longtime customers.

Controversy aside, LVMH seems to be doing the trick — since its acquisition of Tiffany, the brand has landed in the spotlight more than a few times.

Now the real question is: how much does its Basquiat advent calendar cost?

