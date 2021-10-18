Timberland “Earthkeepers” by RÆBURN Invites the Industry To Do Better

“Take Only What You Need” – that's the message and title of Timberland's Fall/Winter 2021 Earthkeepers by RÆBURN capsule, a collection that invites the industry to create better.

Christopher Raeburn is renowned for working with surplus fabrics, putting the designer at the forefront of innovative and responsible design. When he was appointed Global Creative Director at Timberland, there was no telling what the appointment would bring outside the sphere of collaboration. We've seen RÆBURN x Timberland connections before, so what would change?

The answer to that question lays in the new FW21 Earthkeepers by RÆBURN capsule collection, a collection that implements Raeburn's pragmatic design approach from concept to delivery. Earthkeeper – described by Chris as "products for the guy or girl who wants to get out and do good" – is a reimagining of archival Timberland pieces, reconstructed with a focus on material innovation and RÆBURN's signature military aesthetic.

With eco-innovation and a commitment to responsible design being such central elements to RÆBURN throughout its timeline, it only makes sense that this direction is carried over into Timberland as a future-focused vision. In technical terms, the aim is for its products to have a net positive ecological impact by 2030.

Recognizing the scale of this ambition and the collective approach required to make an industry-wide impact, Raeburn said: "I want us to be the one that pushes others forward towards these sustainable goals, we all have to get on this and work together to achieve them."

On a product level, the capsule consists of footwear, accessories, and apparel. Key styles include the GreenStride™ Edge Waterproof Boots, which feature a sole constructed with 75% renewable sugar cane and responsible natural tree rubber. The upper is crafted using regenerative leather and recycled plastic fabric.

Outerwear is, of course, central to any Fall/Winter collection, and Earthkeepers offers an oversized puffer that features recycled polyester fabrics, Re:Down insulation and a slick Digi-camo print.

In closing, Raeburn said: “I’m incredibly excited about the FW21 collection, which brings a more progressive edge to the Timberland brand while also pushing boundaries as we work toward a greener future.”

A selection of Earthkeepers by RÆBURN products are available now via Timberland and Raeburn, with additional styles available through November.