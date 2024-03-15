Trophy Room's Jordan 1 Sneaker Is a Luxurious Homage to the GOAT

After all the murmurs and early sneak peeks (and "backdoor" talk), Trophy Room has officially unveiled its Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker collaboration...and its release date. Sneakerheads, rejoice!

The highly-anticipated Trophy Room x Jordan 1 "Away" Low is even cleaner in Nike's super-detailed imagery. For starters, the collaborative sneaker presents nice premium materials above the sole, offering up textures like crisp leather and silky satin.

A sturdy woven fabric takes over the Jordan 1 Low's heel, which is then finished with a shiny gold Jordan Wings badge and G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan's very own signature in embroidery.

If you missed it, Trophy Room's founder is Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son. For the Jordan 1 Low, Marcus pays homage to his father, often regarded as the all-time greatest basketball player. Specifically, the Trophy Room x Jordan 1 Low takes us back to MJ's legendary 1984-1985 season, his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, during which he helped take the team to the playoffs.

Trophy Room's Jordan 1 Low draws inspiration directly from a prized 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie trading card, which fetches up to half a million dollars depending on the condition.

The Trophy Room sneaker delivers moments of bright blue, varsity red, black, and sail shades borrowed from the iconic vintage card. The shoebox and packaging even feature worn-style graphics and details, similar to the card's very own wrapping.

Trophy Room recently delivered its Jordan 1 Low "Away" sneaker through a raffle on March 14. But don't worry, the shoe collab is also loaded on Nike's SNKRS app calendar for March 21.

Trophy Room also revealed a "Home" Jordan 1 Low sneaker earlier this year, featuring varying materials but similar colors (its Swoosh is white versus black). The "Home" version is said to be only available at Trophy Room's Orlando store.

The Trophy Room x Jordan 1 Low "Away" sneaker is luxurious. With its top-notch build, it might have been a perfect fit for the Jordan Wings collection. On the bright and money-conscious side, Trophy Room's Jordans will only cost you $140.