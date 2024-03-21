Tyler, the Creator's Louis Vuitton Collection Is Peak Pharrell LV

Good things happen when Tyler, the Creator and Pharell Williams get together. After curating the soundtrack for the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023 show last year and teaming up with Williams for a limited-edition nail polish for their respective skincare lines, Tyler’s Spring 2024 LV capsule collection is here.

And it’s pretty, pretty great, building on Williams’ LV-ers theme with preppy menswear looks, a green Damier pattern, floral accents, and the iconic Craggy Monogram, drawn here by Tyler himself. That’s kind of a big deal.

Chinos, golf sweaters, and bucket hats reinforce the capsule collection's ivy inclinations, along with statement accessories monogrammed golf bags and even a chess set designed to Tyler's own specifications.

The pants are all relaxed, but not oversized and the lines of the bomber and trench jackets are clean but evoke a classic feel with their looser cuts, like vintage British prep school uniforms (but in the good way). It’s specific.

But there’s also a sense of play and humor throughout, whether it’s a cereal bowl or a $200 pocket square. Because why not?

The jewels and charms are especially cheerful, with thick chains, primary-color gems, and Tyler’s signature flower motif.

This is not your grandmother’s LV tennis bracelet, but she might like it too. If she's interested, tell her to hit up Louis Vuitton's web store as of March 21, where the collection will be live.

Along with the fashion of it all, you can feel Tyler’s hand in everything and that it all means something to him in both the cohesion of the capsule collection and the pieces he chose to design.

“My main focus was making things I would wear all the time," Tyler said in a statement.

"I dress the same in a meeting as I do a performance or grocery store trip, so hand-drawing the monogram felt like the perfect balance to me. The chessboard is one of the greatest things I've made and is definitely my favorite thing from the collection. P has always left a door open for me, but I still can’t believe this one.”

If this is what Tyler has cooking up in his brain, someone please give him more opportunities to make legendary brands like LV all his own.

Or, as he put it in an Insta caption, hopefully, Pharrell keeps giving him the keys to the castle, though it seems Tyler is more than capable of storming it on his own.