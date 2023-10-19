Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

UNDERCOVER x The North Face Offers Peace, Love, and Technical Gear

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
1 / 8
The North Face x Undercover

Brand: The North Face x UNDERCOVER

Collection: Fall/Winter 2023

Release Date: October 24

Buy: Online from the Highsnobiety Shop and the Highsnobiety iOS App

Editor's Notes: Two brands that aren't shy to collaborate, UNDERCOVER and The North Face have worked with brands from every pocket of the fashion industry. Between them, they have pretty much every base covered, from Supreme and Palace to Givenchy and Gucci.

So, it's a surprise that it took until 2023 for the two to link up on a co-branded capsule collection.

That means that Jun Takahashi's label released a collection with Toyota before tapping the biggest outdoor clothing brand around — crazy, right? But worry not, because a long-overdue collaboration between the two brands is finally happening.

SOUKUU by The North Face x UNDERCOVER was teased a few days ago through a joint post on Instagram. This provided a look at their collaborative gloves which spell out "peace" and "love" along the fingers while, in the background, a little bit of a red and black shell jacket can be seen.

Now, we have been given a closer look at some of the pieces in the collection, although there's no sign of that red jacket in the lookbook shared to Highsnobiety by The North Face and UNDERCOVER. Instead, the functional gear that the photos give us a look at includes quilted pants, zip-up boots, and a T-shirt that honors climbing monks.

1 / 4
Highsnobiety

Arriving online on October 24, a statement by both brands promises more pieces that aren't in the lookbook. According to the press release, there'll be a Nuptse Down Jacket (as shown above), 50/50 Mountain Jacket, Futurefleece Crew, and more — all of which utilize technology from the North Face's Summit Series and Advanced Mountain Kit Performance Products.

Quite how many products the two brands have up their sleeve that fit into that "and more" category is yet to be discovered but the full drop promises to be a head-to-toe utilitarian wardrobe.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Washed Denim Sling Bag
Our Legacy
$275
Image on Highsnobiety
Bonnet Barth
A.P.C. x J.W. Anderson
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Nunny
Port Tanger x Renell Medr
$290
We Recommend
  • japanese clothing brands
    38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    For All The Dogs: Drake's Net Worth Has His Peers in Their Feelings
    • Culture
  • the north face jacket
    The North Face Jackets Will Always Be a Winter Essential
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    North West's BFF Slay, ACW's Minimalist Air Maxes, The Genius of Martine Rose at Clarks
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The North Face's Having a 90s Ski-Wear Revival
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • The North Face Undercover
    Undercover x The North Face Offers Peace, Love, and Technical Gear
    • Style
  • leather boots
    From Huge Stompers to Casual Classics, 15 Leather Boots for Fall
    • Footwear
  • A$AP Rocky spotted on the way to his studio in West Hollywood.
    Even Dressing Casually A$AP Rocky Is Dad Goals
    • Style
  • A Brief History of 47th Street: Inside NYC's Diamond District
    A Brief History of 47th Street: Inside NYC's Diamond District
    • Culture
  • Supreme & Dickies have reunited for a Fall 2023 collaboration.
    Supreme's New Dickies Collab Is Street-Ready Workwear
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Joe Montana's Wife Is Quietly Servin', the CdG Way
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023