Brand: The North Face x UNDERCOVER

Collection: Fall/Winter 2023

Release Date: October 24

Buy: Online from the Highsnobiety Shop and the Highsnobiety iOS App

Editor's Notes: Two brands that aren't shy to collaborate, UNDERCOVER and The North Face have worked with brands from every pocket of the fashion industry. Between them, they have pretty much every base covered, from Supreme and Palace to Givenchy and Gucci.

So, it's a surprise that it took until 2023 for the two to link up on a co-branded capsule collection.

That means that Jun Takahashi's label released a collection with Toyota before tapping the biggest outdoor clothing brand around — crazy, right? But worry not, because a long-overdue collaboration between the two brands is finally happening.

SOUKUU by The North Face x UNDERCOVER was teased a few days ago through a joint post on Instagram. This provided a look at their collaborative gloves which spell out "peace" and "love" along the fingers while, in the background, a little bit of a red and black shell jacket can be seen.

Now, we have been given a closer look at some of the pieces in the collection, although there's no sign of that red jacket in the lookbook shared to Highsnobiety by The North Face and UNDERCOVER. Instead, the functional gear that the photos give us a look at includes quilted pants, zip-up boots, and a T-shirt that honors climbing monks.

1 / 4 Highsnobiety

Arriving online on October 24, a statement by both brands promises more pieces that aren't in the lookbook. According to the press release, there'll be a Nuptse Down Jacket (as shown above), 50/50 Mountain Jacket, Futurefleece Crew, and more — all of which utilize technology from the North Face's Summit Series and Advanced Mountain Kit Performance Products.

Quite how many products the two brands have up their sleeve that fit into that "and more" category is yet to be discovered but the full drop promises to be a head-to-toe utilitarian wardrobe.