More Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013s For Your Head Top

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Stüssy / Liam MacRae
This post was originally published on June 30 and updated on August 5.

Brand: Stüssy x Nike

Model: Air Max 2013

Release Date: August 5, 10am PST

Price: TBC

Buy: Stüssy's website and stores

Editor's Notes: Stüssy, the gift that keeps on giving. In between its perfected takes on summer essentials within seasonal capsules and collections, its heavily desired team-ups with Our Legacy via WORKSHOP, and its extensive streetwear history, there’s no reason that the Cali-cool brand shouldn’t be at the front of your mind at all times.

For the sneakerheads amongst us, Stüssy has been pinching pennies from our pockets over the years, thanks to its reasonably hyped collaboration with the Swoosh.

Given the brand’s legacy and heritage, it’s no surprise that it’s got a fair few Nike co-creations under its belt. Whenever these two come together, you know you’re due something unique to the rest of Nike’s collaborative roster. Whether that’s a unique colorway or a silhouette that’s rarely retouched (if at all), they rarely disappoint.

Most recently, the duo knocked it out of the park on a set of Air Force 1 Mids, which were preceded by the Zoom Spiridon Caged, Air Force 1 Low, and the beloved Air Huarache “Desert Oak,” all of which have paved the way for the unexpected Air Max 2013.

When a brand steps into the spotlight to remix an Air Max style, rarely are newer iterations chosen, but Stüssy sets its own rules.

For its latest link-up, Stüssy is revisiting the sandy tan and black palette used on the Zoom Spiridon Caged, as well as pink and black iterations, with release information expected imminently.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

