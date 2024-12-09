(I’m) Your Favorite Gift Guide’s Favorite Gift Guide
"What should we get for Person 'X'?”
It’s the question that pops up as predictably as Home Alone 2 reruns during the holiday season. Sure, some people are easier to shop for than others, but finding a gift that goes beyond the fleeting novelty of a Holiday morning and becomes something truly meaningful? That takes finesse—and, let’s be honest, it can stump even the most creative among us.
Oh, and did we mention the holidays are just around the corner?
Don’t worry, though—we’re not here to stress you out. In fact, Highsnobiety’s Holiday Gift Guide is here to make your holiday rush a little easier.
From sneakers for a 2025 footwear refresh to statement home goods that make an impression, we’ve got gifts that slide effortlessly into stockings or stand out under the tree.
The best part? Our picks strike the perfect balance between thoughtful and budget-friendly, making it easy to find something meaningful without breaking the bank.
Because at the end of the day, the ultimate flex isn’t just giving a gift—it’s giving one they’ll actually love
Footwear for the sole seekers
Sneakers are the ultimate cheat code for leveling up your style. Sure, dress shoes might be having a moment, but on days that call for both style and functionality, trainers are the undeniable go-to.
Looking for something a bit more elevated for special occasions? We’ve got you. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a giftee, our curated selection has options that fit seamlessly into any rotation—from powering up New Year’s resolutions to looking effortlessly good in those progress pics for the ‘gram.
A timeless accessory for your wrist
Gifting a watch—especially someone’s first watch—is a surefire way to secure your spot in the gift-giving hall of fame. Beyond being something they’ll wear time and time again, a watch carries sentimental value and often sparks a lifelong obsession with collecting (trust me, I’ve been there).
When choosing the perfect timepiece, consider their wrist size and personal style. For a touch of elegance, you can’t go wrong with Jaeger-LeCoultre—it’ll make any Holiday morning unforgettable. But if they’re more of a gorpcore enthusiast, a G-Shock or UNIMATIC might be the perfect fit.
Homeware that will liven up any space
Homeware gifts open up endless possibilities. Need a cup that doubles as an inside joke? Done. Want a bong that moonlights as a sculptural centerpiece for your next 420 holiday? Absolutely. And if they’re into candles, why not go for one that feels unapologetically like Y2K?
Homeware is the perfect way to show appreciation, especially when it’s personal. Depending on how close you are, the right gift can feel like a thoughtful reflection of your connection. Plus, every time they pass it in their home, they’ll think of you—and isn’t that the point?
Fashion pieces for your most fashionable giftees
No matter how deep I dive into the latest "fashion core" trends on Discord, dissect fits on Reddit, or scroll endlessly through outfits on my For You Page, my wardrobe is never done. Or, better yet, it's always evolving.
If you have a friend or family member who's just as chronically (and fashionably) online, this curation has them covered. From versatile essentials to bold sartorial statements, these picks are ready to slot seamlessly into even the most rigid wardrobes.
Winter warmers that are style-friendly
When it comes to cold-weather gear, picking the right pieces often feels like an afterthought in building the perfect fit. And let’s be honest—not every functional piece of warm clothing actually looks good.
That’s where these essentials come in. They marry warmth and style seamlessly without the awkward bulk, odd color palettes, or questionable cuts. Even better, these cold-weather staples are built to last, ensuring they’ll keep you cozy and stylish season after season.
Gifts for the impossible giftee
Made it to the end? Still hunting for the perfect gift?
This selection is for those impossible-to-shop-for people—the ones who seem to have everything or hate just about anything. Instead of defaulting to socks, this curated list is packed with picks guaranteed to get a smile from even the toughest giftees.
And hey, worst case? Treat yourself.
