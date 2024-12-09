Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
(I’m) Your Favorite Gift Guide’s Favorite Gift Guide

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style
"What should we get for Person 'X'?

It’s the question that pops up as predictably as Home Alone 2 reruns during the holiday season. Sure, some people are easier to shop for than others, but finding a gift that goes beyond the fleeting novelty of a Holiday morning and becomes something truly meaningful? That takes finesse—and, let’s be honest, it can stump even the most creative among us.

Oh, and did we mention the holidays are just around the corner?

Don’t worry, though—we’re not here to stress you out. In fact, Highsnobiety’s Holiday Gift Guide is here to make your holiday rush a little easier.

From sneakers for a 2025 footwear refresh to statement home goods that make an impression, we’ve got gifts that slide effortlessly into stockings or stand out under the tree.

The best part? Our picks strike the perfect balance between thoughtful and budget-friendly, making it easy to find something meaningful without breaking the bank.

Because at the end of the day, the ultimate flex isn’t just giving a gift—it’s giving one they’ll actually love

Footwear for the sole seekers

Sneakers are the ultimate cheat code for leveling up your style. Sure, dress shoes might be having a moment, but on days that call for both style and functionality, trainers are the undeniable go-to.

Looking for something a bit more elevated for special occasions? We’ve got you. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a giftee, our curated selection has options that fit seamlessly into any rotation—from powering up New Year’s resolutions to looking effortlessly good in those progress pics for the ‘gram.

adidas x Song For The MuteCountry OG SFTM Brown/Core White
$108.50
$155.00
New BalanceM1000SL Silver Metallic
$210.00
adidasSamba OG Sneakers
$109
Acne StudiosLace-Up Sneakers White/Brown
$297.00
$495.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Keen x Highsnobiety"Uptown" Jasper Men's
$101.50
$145.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Dr. MartensLowell Leather Moc Toe Shoes
$170
SalomonSpeedcross Advanced Black/Black/Asphalt
$144.00
$240.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Acne StudiosHairy Leather Boots Black
$627.00
$1,045.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Maison MargielaTabi Ankle Boots Deep Red
$1,200.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
A timeless accessory for your wrist

Gifting a watch—especially someone’s first watch—is a surefire way to secure your spot in the gift-giving hall of fame. Beyond being something they’ll wear time and time again, a watch carries sentimental value and often sparks a lifelong obsession with collecting (trust me, I’ve been there).

When choosing the perfect timepiece, consider their wrist size and personal style. For a touch of elegance, you can’t go wrong with Jaeger-LeCoultre—it’ll make any Holiday morning unforgettable. But if they’re more of a gorpcore enthusiast, a G-Shock or UNIMATIC might be the perfect fit.

TimexIRONMAN® Adrenaline Chronograph 48mm PU Strap Watch
$239
Vague Watch Co. x SnoopySnoopy Digital Watch DG2000 Extension Black
$220.00
$275.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
D1 MilanoUltra Thin Bracelet 40mm Gun Metal
$290.50
$415.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Jaeger-LeCoultreLos Angeles Hand-Wound 45.6mm Stainless Steel and Leather Watch, Ref. No. Q3858522
$11200
Buy at Mr Porter
Casio G-ShockG-Shock GA-2100SKE-7AER Transparent White
$110.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Disney x Unimatic x HighsnobietyModello Due U2S-T-HS
$1,360.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
CartierPasha de Cartier Automatic 41mm Stainless Steel and Leather Watch, Ref. No. CRWSPA0038
$7350
Buy at Mr Porter
Vague Watch Co.Every One Special Model Blue
$515.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Homeware that will liven up any space

Homeware gifts open up endless possibilities. Need a cup that doubles as an inside joke? Done. Want a bong that moonlights as a sculptural centerpiece for your next 420 holiday? Absolutely. And if they’re into candles, why not go for one that feels unapologetically like Y2K?

Homeware is the perfect way to show appreciation, especially when it’s personal. Depending on how close you are, the right gift can feel like a thoughtful reflection of your connection. Plus, every time they pass it in their home, they’ll think of you—and isn’t that the point?

Sold Out
Weed'dGC001 Ceramic Bong Yellow
$185.00
Sold Out
&KleveringCandle Holder Ribbon Pink
$40.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
CandlehandYou Rock Candle
$49
Gustaf WestmanChunky Cup Pink
$70.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Home StudyoJug Emily Lila Purple
$100.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
HAYPAO Portable Lamp
$160
Buy at mytheresa
Sold Out
DiptyqueStandard Candle Baies 190g
$65.00
Sold Out
Medicom x SteiffTeddy Be@rbrick 1000% Cashew
$4,400.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
PendletonStriped Virgin Wool Blanket
$360
Buy at Mr Porter
Space Available Studio x HighsnobietySelf-Assembly Stool
$470.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
&KleveringSalt & Pepper Pea Multi
$30.00
Sold Out
Porter-Yoshida & Co.Grizzly Bear
$264.00
$440.00
Buy at Highsnobiety

Fashion pieces for your most fashionable giftees

No matter how deep I dive into the latest "fashion core" trends on Discord, dissect fits on Reddit, or scroll endlessly through outfits on my For You Page, my wardrobe is never done. Or, better yet, it's always evolving.

If you have a friend or family member who's just as chronically (and fashionably) online, this curation has them covered. From versatile essentials to bold sartorial statements, these picks are ready to slot seamlessly into even the most rigid wardrobes.

MuglerSmall Embossed Spiral Curve 01 Black
$1,050.00
$1,750.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
RierWalker Compact City Jacket Castlerock Felted Grey
$1,045.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
AMI PARISCashmere Turtleneck
$645
Buy at Ami Paris
AuraleeWashed Organic Canvas Hunting Blouson Light Brown
$1,000.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
MuglerSpiral Denim Bustier Dress Tokyo Dark Blue
$456.00
$760.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
KapitalCorduroy-Trimmed Oiled-Cotton Jacket
$1105
Buy at Mr Porter
NeedlesLongsleeve Cowboy One-Up Shirt Acetate Sateen Taupe
$255.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Stone IslandReal Down Jacket
$2,530.00
Sold Out
AuraleeWool Zip Hoodie
$1585
Buy at ssense
MuglerSatin Bomber Jacket Black
$786.00
$1,310.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Dries van NotenMudra Polo Sweater Dark Brown
$875.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Jean Paul GaultierIconic Madonna Jumper Cream
$1,210.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Winter warmers that are style-friendly

When it comes to cold-weather gear, picking the right pieces often feels like an afterthought in building the perfect fit. And let’s be honest—not every functional piece of warm clothing actually looks good.

That’s where these essentials come in. They marry warmth and style seamlessly without the awkward bulk, odd color palettes, or questionable cuts. Even better, these cold-weather staples are built to last, ensuring they’ll keep you cozy and stylish season after season.

Acne StudiosFluffy Mittens Black
$210.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Acne StudiosFringe Wool Scarf Cotton Candy Pink
$155.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Johnstons of ElginCashmere Scarf & Gloves Set
$275
Buy at Mr Porter
Puma x NoahGloves Mimosa
$66.00
$110.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Acne StudiosTie-Dye Alpaca Wool Scarf Green Multi
$234.50
$335.00
Sold Out
BurberryCheck Wool Earmuffs
$440
Buy at Burberry
Marine SerreWild Puffy Knit Bucket Hat Black
$165.00
$275.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
ROAFlower Stitch Balaclava Black
$120.00
$200.00
Sold Out
NOAHArgyle Beanie
$57
Buy at Slam Jam
Tekla x AuraleeBaby Cashmere Night Knit Cap Natural Brown
$285.00
Buy at Highsnobiety

Gifts for the impossible giftee

Made it to the end? Still hunting for the perfect gift?

This selection is for those impossible-to-shop-for people—the ones who seem to have everything or hate just about anything. Instead of defaulting to socks, this curated list is packed with picks guaranteed to get a smile from even the toughest giftees.

And hey, worst case? Treat yourself.

TaschenTom of Finland
$80
Buy at ssense
TaschenPeter Lindbergh
$70
Buy at ssense
ASSOULINEMOSCHINO
$250
Buy at ssense
Transparent SoundSmall Transparent Speaker
$600
Buy at ssense
Bang & OlufsenBeosound 2 3rd Gen Speaker
$3500
Buy at ssense
Transparent SoundTransparent Turntable
$1300
Buy at ssense
Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
