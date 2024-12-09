(I’m) Your Favorite Gift Guide’s Favorite Gift Guide

"What should we get for Person 'X'?”

It’s the question that pops up as predictably as Home Alone 2 reruns during the holiday season. Sure, some people are easier to shop for than others, but finding a gift that goes beyond the fleeting novelty of a Holiday morning and becomes something truly meaningful? That takes finesse—and, let’s be honest, it can stump even the most creative among us.

Oh, and did we mention the holidays are just around the corner?

Don’t worry, though—we’re not here to stress you out. In fact, Highsnobiety’s Holiday Gift Guide is here to make your holiday rush a little easier.

From sneakers for a 2025 footwear refresh to statement home goods that make an impression, we’ve got gifts that slide effortlessly into stockings or stand out under the tree.

The best part? Our picks strike the perfect balance between thoughtful and budget-friendly, making it easy to find something meaningful without breaking the bank.

Because at the end of the day, the ultimate flex isn’t just giving a gift—it’s giving one they’ll actually love

Footwear for the sole seekers

Sneakers are the ultimate cheat code for leveling up your style. Sure, dress shoes might be having a moment, but on days that call for both style and functionality, trainers are the undeniable go-to.

Looking for something a bit more elevated for special occasions? We’ve got you. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a giftee, our curated selection has options that fit seamlessly into any rotation—from powering up New Year’s resolutions to looking effortlessly good in those progress pics for the ‘gram.

Dr. Martens Lowell Leather Moc Toe Shoes $170 Buy at Dr. Martens

A timeless accessory for your wrist

Gifting a watch—especially someone’s first watch—is a surefire way to secure your spot in the gift-giving hall of fame. Beyond being something they’ll wear time and time again, a watch carries sentimental value and often sparks a lifelong obsession with collecting (trust me, I’ve been there).

When choosing the perfect timepiece, consider their wrist size and personal style. For a touch of elegance, you can’t go wrong with Jaeger-LeCoultre—it’ll make any Holiday morning unforgettable. But if they’re more of a gorpcore enthusiast, a G-Shock or UNIMATIC might be the perfect fit.

Timex IRONMAN® Adrenaline Chronograph 48mm PU Strap Watch $239 Buy at Timex

Jaeger-LeCoultre Los Angeles Hand-Wound 45.6mm Stainless Steel and Leather Watch, Ref. No. Q3858522 $11200 Buy at Mr Porter

Cartier Pasha de Cartier Automatic 41mm Stainless Steel and Leather Watch, Ref. No. CRWSPA0038 $7350 Buy at Mr Porter

Homeware that will liven up any space

Homeware gifts open up endless possibilities. Need a cup that doubles as an inside joke? Done. Want a bong that moonlights as a sculptural centerpiece for your next 420 holiday? Absolutely. And if they’re into candles, why not go for one that feels unapologetically like Y2K?

Homeware is the perfect way to show appreciation, especially when it’s personal. Depending on how close you are, the right gift can feel like a thoughtful reflection of your connection. Plus, every time they pass it in their home, they’ll think of you—and isn’t that the point?

HAY PAO Portable Lamp $160 Buy at mytheresa

Pendleton Striped Virgin Wool Blanket $360 Buy at Mr Porter

Fashion pieces for your most fashionable giftees

No matter how deep I dive into the latest "fashion core" trends on Discord, dissect fits on Reddit, or scroll endlessly through outfits on my For You Page, my wardrobe is never done. Or, better yet, it's always evolving.

If you have a friend or family member who's just as chronically (and fashionably) online, this curation has them covered. From versatile essentials to bold sartorial statements, these picks are ready to slot seamlessly into even the most rigid wardrobes.

Mugler Small Embossed Spiral Curve 01 Black $1,050.00 $1,750.00 Buy at Highsnobiety

Rier Walker Compact City Jacket Castlerock Felted Grey $1,045.00 Buy at Highsnobiety

Auralee Washed Organic Canvas Hunting Blouson Light Brown $1,000.00 Buy at Highsnobiety

Mugler Spiral Denim Bustier Dress Tokyo Dark Blue $456.00 $760.00 Buy at Highsnobiety

Needles Longsleeve Cowboy One-Up Shirt Acetate Sateen Taupe $255.00 Buy at Highsnobiety

Auralee Wool Zip Hoodie $1585 Buy at ssense

Winter warmers that are style-friendly

When it comes to cold-weather gear, picking the right pieces often feels like an afterthought in building the perfect fit. And let’s be honest—not every functional piece of warm clothing actually looks good.

That’s where these essentials come in. They marry warmth and style seamlessly without the awkward bulk, odd color palettes, or questionable cuts. Even better, these cold-weather staples are built to last, ensuring they’ll keep you cozy and stylish season after season.

Johnstons of Elgin Cashmere Scarf & Gloves Set $275 Buy at Mr Porter

Burberry Check Wool Earmuffs $440 Buy at Burberry

Gifts for the impossible giftee

Made it to the end? Still hunting for the perfect gift?

This selection is for those impossible-to-shop-for people—the ones who seem to have everything or hate just about anything. Instead of defaulting to socks, this curated list is packed with picks guaranteed to get a smile from even the toughest giftees.

And hey, worst case? Treat yourself.

Taschen Tom of Finland $80 Buy at ssense

Transparent Sound Small Transparent Speaker $600 Buy at ssense

Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 3rd Gen Speaker $3500 Buy at ssense

Transparent Sound Transparent Turntable $1300 Buy at ssense

