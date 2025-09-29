A Different Flavor of Y2K-Era ASICS Dad Shoes (EXCLUSIVE)

The latest ASICS sneaker designed by Australian retailer UP THERE is, as you may expect, a dad shoe. But it's not quite the dad shoe you'd expect.

"A big inspiration for this shoe was the early 2000s, something we've seen a lot in the market for the past few years. This was clearly a successful era for ASICS," UP THERE tells Highsnobiety "A lot of the silhouettes we see on-foot right now were born in this period. We wanted to explore a different angle to the standard 'white mesh, metallic upper' approach, though. Instead, we looked at luxury footwear from that time."

In looking to the past and today's luxury sneaker scene, UP THERE ultimately designed an ASICS GEL-KAYANO 12.1 shoe that feels classically elegant but also freshly elderly.

The sneaker's Japanese name, "Natsukashii," even refers to those "warm, fond feelings" we get when making trips down memory lane.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But as far as looks go, UP THERE's ASICS shoe is a techy beast more runner than dress shoe.

Up There 1 / 3

The collaborative ASICS GEL-KAYANO 12.1 stands out with slicked-up olive green panels, joined by breezy grey mesh underlays. UP THERE's ASICS sneaker also features satisfying pops of color, such as orange and, of course, Up There's signature green, which appears on the insoles and the Guidance Line on the outsole.

The GEL-KAYANO 12.1 "Natsukashii" is ASICS and UP THERE's fourth collaboration together, and it's scheduled to release through an online raffle starting on September 29. The collab will also get a limited release on October 11 on UP THERE's website.

For UP THERE x ASICS, consistent is key for the partnership's success, as well as a mutual respect for each other's businesses and cultures.

The pairing has released a sneaker collaboration every year since 2022, spinning longtime favorites, such as the GEL-LYTE III and new-old and improved models like the GEL-KAYANO 12.1.

Up There 1 / 5

"Each project has pulled from the concept of 'place' and how that relates to both of our histories," says UP THERE.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"Whether it's the symbolic flowers of our hometown Melbourne and Hyogo Prefecture (where ASICS is based) or the colors of the Australian bushland—the understanding of feeling grounded has been a constant."

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty