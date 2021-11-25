Cop Your Ray Barbee Starter Pack, Courtesy of Vans & Leica

Brand: Vans x Ray Barbee x Leica

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Model: Vans OG Authentic LX, Sk-8 Hi, and Slip-On; Leica D-Lux 7

Buy: In-store and online at select Vault by Vans retailers

Editor's Notes: Vans and Leica recruited legendary skater and photographer Ray Barbee for a collaboration perfectly suited to his two areas of expertise.

The trio released a collection comprised of Barbee's everyday essentials: skate shoes and a camera.

In footwear, Vans' OG Authentic LX is updated in saturated pink and teal, while the Sk-8 Hi is rendered in an earthy brown. Lastly, the Slip-On arrives in baby blue.

All three models are embroidered with two phrases: the left reads "The joy is in capturing the journey,” while the right reads, in Leica's native German, " Ich entscheide hiermit: es wird riskiert," ("I hereby decide: the risk shall be taken").

"I like how the two quotes complement one another," Barbee tells Highsnobiety. "I'm very grateful for the opportunities that riding a skateboard has afforded me over the years. A lot of journeys and a lot of risks have enriched my experience."

As for Leica, Barbee expresses his preference for the line of cameras, specifically, their small size and the quality of their lenses.

"I learned early on that I needed a rangefinder camera for the way I wanted to catch fleeting moments. Leica makes the best rangefinder cameras on the planet," he says.

Bridging the worlds of skateboarding and photography, Barbee applies Vans' iconic checkerboard print to the Leica D-Lux 7.

The checkered Leica follows in the footsteps of the company's Supreme-branded binoculars, another nod to skate and photography. It's safe to say, though, that Barbee's camera is far less divisive.