Napapijri Gives Vans an Outdoor Makeover

Brand: Napaijri x Vans

Model: UltraRange Exo Hi MTE-2, SK8-Hi MTE-2, Old Skool MTE-1, and Coast CC

Release Date: November 5

Price: TBC

Editor's Notes: Vans' pursuit of all things action sport has garnered international renown, making the brand one of the most recognizable household names in skateboarding and snowboarding.

At some point in our lives, we've all owned a pair of Vans (or two) until we've worn them into the ground, leaving the canvas worse for wear. That's the beauty of the sneakers; no matter how you choose to break them in, you can't help but put them to the test.

While Off The Wall has perfected sporting performance, Napapijri has worked meticulously since 1987 to encapsulate the spirit of the great outdoors. With Italian heritage, a Finnish name, and a Norwegian flag as its logo, Napapijri has crossed borders figuratively (and literally), becoming a world leader in outdoor wear.

Matching the high-octane energy of action sport and the outdoors, Napapijri and Vans' new collaborative collection spans sneakers and apparel to deliver a new outdoors uniform.

For the feet, four silhouettes are on offer. The UltraRange Exo Hi MTE-2, SK8-Hi MTE-2, Old Skool MTE-1, and Coast CC have been reimagined in seasonal palettes resembling natural materials.

The collection also includes two remixed colorways of Napa's iconic pullover anorak, combining a laidback Californian aesthetic with functional mountain style. To complete the head-to-toe uniform, you'll also find a bucket hat, beanies, and a backpack.

