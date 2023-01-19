-179°C? A Minor Inconvenience for Vollebak’s Titan Fleece Jacket

As technology evolves, technical outerwear continues to get more and more impressive. From modular design to heat-reactive fabrications and smart link integration, fashion continues to show that nothing is impossible.

Always one to stay ahead of the curve, Vollebak is kickstarting 2023 with new stronger-than-life gear. Say hello, to the Titan Fleece Jacket.

Be honest; have you ever asked yourself what you might choose to wear should the apocalypse roll around? Sure, sure, we've all considered where we might hole up or what would be on a survival list, but facing whatever weather conditions, changing terrains, and temperatures that the world might throw at us requires adequate protection.

Wild thoughts these may be, Vollebak has certainly put the work in to deliver apparel, most specifically, outerwear, built to tackle conditions harsher than anything we'd hope to face within our lifetimes.

From the "Full Metal Jacket" built with 65% copper to the Solar Charged Puffer and the aptly named Apocalypse Jacket, Vollebak's offering is nothing short of fantasy; yet it actually delivers performance, function, and world-stopping capabilities.

2023's first launch ups the ante, delivering a product that grows in strength the worse conditions grow. Yes, you read that right; the more things got tits up, the better this piece of gear will perform.

Dubbed the Titan Fleece Jacket, this is the exact jacket you'd want on your side if the temperature was to plummet below Earth's coldest zones – as cold as the far reaches of space or Manchester's winter.

Constructed from a new form of Dyneema that’s both soft and incredibly abrasion resistant, the Titan Fleece Jacket is essentially fleecing on steroids. The colder it gets, -179°C, for example, this beast will get stronger, seeing its abrasion resistance increase so much so that it can survive a 45kmph fall and drag on concrete.

Hitting Vollebak's online storefront today, the Titan Fleece Jacket (in both Black & White and Blue & White editions) deserves to be on your radar. After all, how else would you flex your style at -179°C?