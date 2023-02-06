Wales Bonner? Kano? Jamaican Football Is on Fire

Football fans, let's put out differences aside. No league tables, no World Cup winners, just a union in which we all celebrate the fantastic season that club-level and national kits are having.

Better late than never, the Jamaican Football Federation joins the party with a slick new kit selection from Wales Bonner and adidas.

We've said it once already, but if an award for the season's best kits existed, adidas would be entering the second half of the season with a 30-point lead with a game in hand. Its efforts across the Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga, and the World Cup have been nothing short of phenomenal.

Now, it's hard to hold a flame to the football kits of old, and Three Stripes has a seriously impressive archive of vintage rags, but its rollout throughout the 22/23 season so far may well have a chance at claiming the crown as its own – especially once you throw Wales Bonner in the mix.

First hitting a stride as part of the Wales Bonner FW23 show last month, the Jamaican Football Federation's new kit selection is a marked upgrade from what last year had to offer.

Clearly, the Wales Bonner touch is precisely what the team needed to see it launched to the top tier of adidas' current kit rotation.

Comprising three kits – home, away, and pre-match – the new line-up for the Reggae Girlz and Reggae Boyz plays to Bonner's strengths, with the team's logo now riffing on sports emblems from the designer's namesake brand while celebrating Jamaica's national colors, and subtly referencing Bob Marley's iconic style.

While the home kit features pinstripes, the away takes on a premium aesthetic that's elevated by a signature Wales Bonner crochet texture, and the pre-match jersey adopts pattern work inspired by traditional Fair Isle knitwear.

Completing the trophy-worthy offering is an old-school Anthem zip-up jacket, donning a minimalistic adidas logo, JFF crest, and Wales Bonner branding at the rear of the neck.

Making sure the release, which marks the first of a four-year partnership deal, gets the debut it deserves, UK Grime legend Kano and Nia Archives fronts the visuals.

If the reception to this gear is anything like Arsenal's island-inspired pre-match jersey, you can expect a sea of yellow shirts and this summer's Notting Hill Carnival. If you're keen, the full drop is online now.