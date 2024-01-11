Sign up to never miss a drop
For Wales Bonner, SS24 Is a Marathon, Not a Sprint

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson
Wales Bonner / Malick Bodian

Wales Bonner’s Spring/Summer 2024 campaign is a marathon, not a sprint. Literally.

The British-Jamaican designer has enlisted world champion Ethiopian runners Tamirat Tola and Yomif Kejelcha to be a part of her new campaign “Marathon”, which was photographed in Paris by renowned model-cum-photographer Malick Bodian.

Tola, who broke the course record at 2023’s New York City Marathon, wears Wales Bonner’s Eternity Denim Jacket and trousers, which have been detailed with an artisanal Ethiopian Tibeb fabric.

Kejelcha, who is a two-time 3,000 metre world champion, can be seen wearing two looks: the first is a bespoke horsehair suit (the same material used in Wales Bonner’s most recent adidas Samba collaboration); the other sees him wear a Marvel Jacket in sheepskin suede and studded leather.

The SS24 collection was first shown almost 12 months ago at Wales Bonner’s Paris Fashion Week presentation, one that again featured Tola and Kejelcha wearing a myriad of the designer’s then-forthcoming adidas collaboration.

Talking of Wales Bonner’s adidas, images of what we believe to be Wales Bonner’s next collaborative sneaker with the German sportswear label have surfaced online.

Less than one week before the designer returns to Paris to show her Spring/Summer 2025 collection, two luxe-looking Sambas have been doing the rounds. 

Though there’s no official confirmation surrounding the shoes at the time of writing, I expect that they may well appear during Wales Bonner’s forthcoming presentation on January 17.

For now though, it’s all about SS24 and “Marathon,” a collection that, as the name suggests, has taken the long route in getting here. But, also like the marathon itself (for those who have dared anyway), it’s certainly worth the wait. Well, it's Wales Bonner, so of course it is.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
