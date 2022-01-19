Woolrich's FW22 Collection Will Leave You Spoilt For (Outerwear) Choice

Bread and butter, Woolrich and outerwear – some things are simply made for each other. Finding the right piece is paramount, and Woolrich's Fall/Winter 2022 collection will leave you spoilt for choice.

For me, there are two components of dress that are the most important, or, at least, my favorites to shop and build around – footwear and outerwear. The cherry on top, if you will, the pièce de résistance.

During these deceivingly sunny skied winter days, the aesthetics of outerwear are far outweighed by the need for function, which more than often dictates the pieces we use to finish off an outfit. Luckily, brands like Woolrich, with a long history of outerwear expertise, make those choices far easier.

For Fall/Winter 2022, Woolrich is all about empowering life in the outdoors – providing the right tools to look good, stay warm, and remain protected from the weather. All boxes ticked, no?

As always, the core of the collection remains an authentic Americana experience. This presents itself in instantly recognizable ways, such as the original Buffalo Check, but no, not just as shirting this time, but oversized totes and blankets, too.

Within the men's "Heritage Terrain" product family, overshirts and vests take on a classic workwear feel by coupling Taslan fabric with soft corduroy collars in a selection of colorways. This family further includes a range of bomber jackets and fleecing.

For those traversing both urban and natural, the "Upstate Outsiders" delivery is all about adaptive dress – a bigger focus on function while retaining the contemporary styling of the city. Think wool coats and waterproof seam-sealed parkas.

These two selects barely scratch the surface of what Fall/Winter 2022 has to offer, with original outerwear pieces providing a new point of entry to Woolrich, alongside updates takes on brand classics (in both fabrication and silhouette).

To shop the latest products from Woolrich, step on over to its online store.