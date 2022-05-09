Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga's Next Drop Is on the Way

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

This article was published on May 8 and updated on May 25.

The single-named leaders of the world's hottest brands, Ye and Demna, just updated their fashion relationship status, confirming more YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga drip is on the way, despite being temporarily postponed.

First announced back in February, the YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga partnership is gearing up for a second release, set to arrive May 27 on YEEZY GAP, Farfetch, Mytheresa, and LUISAVIAROMA's webstores, postponed from the original release date of May 25 in light of a school shooting in America.

While the forthcoming release's products are unknown, we have a few ideas in mind, thanks to Ye's recent outings.

On May 8, the DONDA rapper was seen with fragment's Hiroshi Fujiwara, wearing a pullover jacket seen in the YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga campaign that has yet to drop.

Then, during his escape to Japan with Chaney Jones on May 5, Ye sported an assumed YEEZY GAP cap, which fans predict will see a release soon.

Ye's "Life Of The Party" music video, premiered late on May 8, features the first-ever YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga commercial, wherein childhood photos of West are reimagined with the YEEZY GAP and Balenciaga apparel.

Back in February, Mr. West sent the internet into a frenzy when he confirmed the YEEZY GAP and Balenciaga link-up and then issued first looks at the partnership's campaign and offerings — which combined Ye's denim-boot combo supremacy with Demna's XXXL-sized anti-fashion aesthetic.

Concluding the busy month for the duo, YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga issued its first drop, including padded denim pieces, dove-printed tops, and sweatpants.

After supplying a little taste, fans indeed wanted more YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga. Well, get ready because those prayers will be answered when the new collection drops on May 27.

