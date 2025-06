Every GAP Store Carrying YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga

After the very first YEEZY GAP store opened in New York's Times Square, Ye confirmed plans to "soon" sell his collection at more GAP stores. What we didn't know was how soon "soon" was: as of July 23, YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga is available at 45 GAP stores across America.

There's also a hyper-limited YEEZY GAP drop planned to roll out via armored van on July 23 but that's limited to specific cities.

This wider in-store YEEZY GAP drop covers far more area.

Each GAP outpost will likely only offer a limited selection of YEEZY GAP goods, similar to the Times Square store but the entire collection is always available to order online in the meantime.

So, where can you buy YEEZY GAP? Glad you asked.

Read on for a complete list of every GAP store selling YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga in America.

15279 N SCOTTSDALE ROAD SCOTTSDALE ARIZONA 85254

165 STANFORD SHOPPING CTR PALO ALTO CALIFORNIA 94304

2855 STEVENS CREEK BLVD SANTA CLARA CALIFORNIA 95050

2159 CHESTNUT STREET SAN FRANCISCO CALIFORNIA 94123

1554 REDWOOD HIGHWAY CORTE MADERA CALIFORNIA 94925

1931 WILSHIRE BLVD SANTA MONICA CALIFORNIA 90403

3333 BRISTOL STREET COSTA MESA CALIFORNIA 92626

1158 GLENDALE GALLERIA GLENDALE CALIFORNIA 91210

14006 RIVERSIDE DRIVE SHERMAN OAKS CALIFORNIA 91423

189 THE GROVE DRIVE LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 90036

7007 FRIARS ROAD SAN DIEGO CALIFORNIA 92108

2 FOLSOM ST SAN FRANCISCO CALIFORNIA 94105

125 MAIN STREET WESTPORT CONNECTICUT 06880

19575 BISCAYNE BLVD. AVENTURA FLORIDA 33180

1001 LINCOLN ROAD MIAMI BEACH FLORIDA 33139

4200 CONROY RD ORLANDO FLORIDA 32839

3416 N SOUTHPORT AVENUE CHICAGO ILLINOIS 60657

432 OAKBROOK CENTER OAK BROOK ILLINOIS 60523

4999 OLD ORCHARD SHOPPING CENTER SKOKIE ILLINOIS 60077

1245 WORCESTER ROAD NATICK MASSACHUSETTS 01760

1178 SAINT LOUIS GALLERIA RICHMOND HEIGHTS MISSOURI 63117

1 GARDEN STATE PLAZA PARAMUS NEW JERSEY 07652

1200 MORRIS TURNPIKE SHORT HILLS NEW JERSEY 07078

1400 WILLOWBROOK MALL WAYNE NEW JERSEY 07470

1514 BROADWAY NEW YORK NEW YORK 10036

90-15 QUEENS BLVD ELMHURST NEW YORK 11373

33 MALL WALK YONKERS NEW YORK 10704

630 OLD COUNTRY ROAD GARDEN CITY NEW YORK 11530

657 3RD AVE NEW YORK NEW YORK 10017

1988 BROADWAY NEW YORK NEW YORK 10023

700 POST ROAD SCARSDALE NEW YORK 10583

156 5TH AVE NEW YORK NEW YORK 10010

4000 EASTON STATION COLUMBUS OHIO 43219

1934 UTICA SQUARE TULSA OKLAHOMA 74114

100 COULTER AVE ARDMORE PENNSYLVANIA 19003

2126 ABBOTT MARTIN ROAD NASHVILLE TENNESSEE 37215

13250 DALLAS PARKWAY DALLAS TEXAS 75240

5350 W LOVERS LANE DALLAS TEXAS 75209

5085 WESTHEIMER ROAD HOUSTON TEXAS 77056

6225 KIRBY DRIVE HOUSTON TEXAS 77005

12850 MEMORIAL DRIVE HOUSTON TEXAS 77024

7322 JONES MALTSBERGER ROAD SAN ANTONIO TEXAS 78209

4001 N LAMAR BLVD AUSTIN TEXAS 78756

7906LA TYSON'S CORNER CENTER TYSONS VIRGINIA 22102

4625 27TH AVE NE SEATTLE WASHINGTON 98105