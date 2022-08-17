Introducing YEEZY by You, but Not Quite

Now that the artist formally known as Kanye West has fulfilled his promise of YEEZY's for everyone, what's next? Perhaps, the natural next step is taking us back to the late 2000s and early 2010s with the provision of customizable YEEZY sneaker colorways.

Anyone that lurked the Nike website during the above era will know exactly what I'm talking about – the glory days of NIKEiD. The platform, which still exists as Nike by You, was extremely popular at the time, with fans across the globe leaping at the chance to create a pair of sneakers unique to them.

yzy.vercel.app

While it still lives, customization options feel vastly limited from what they once were, as do the silhouettes available. Once upon a time, you could even create custom TNs (Air Max Plus). What a time.

Nike wasn't the only sneaker brand offering such a service – New Balance also had a pretty in-depth platform, allowing you to create sick pairs of 990s.

The popularity (and existence) of such platforms is in no way near what it used to be, likely due to production capabilities when so many products are being made at huge scale, but that doesn't mean fans wouldn't still enjoy having the option.

YEEZY fan Hunter Martin has taken it upon himself to hand power back to fans with the creation of an online YEEZY customization page.

Although not officially affiliated with Ye or YEEZY, the platform brings all of the YEEZY family products under one roof with a slick user interface that also allows you to create custom colorways of the YEEZY 500, Slide, and Foam RNNR.

Unfortunately, this is just for fun and there's no option to send your creations into production – but who knows, perhaps customization is the future of the brand.