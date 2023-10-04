Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Fashion Has a New It Couple

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

I'm calling it: Emma Corrin and Rami Malek are officially the coolest couple.

Since soft-launching their relationship in July (at Bruce Springsteen concert no less) before a follow up hard-launch at the US Open in September, Corrin and Malek have been papped on a myriad of occasions looking very loved up and very stylish.

So when the pair’s pizazz was captured once more on October 3 outside Miu Miu's PFW dinner party, where Corrin and Malek arrived wearing suspiciously similar gray and black ensembles courtesy of the Italian house, it didn't come as much of a surprise.

At the event, which came hours after Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, Corrin and Malek looked voguish. Like they’d been in cahoots for years.

Corrin is an official Miu Miu ambassador and one of the most fashion-forward names in the game right now. They do womenswear. They do menswear. They do underwear. In fact, Corrin does all the wears. Heck, stick The Crown star in a plastic bin bag (binwear?) and they’d pull it off with a certain level of panache, I’m sure.

The same goes for Malek, too. Renowned mostly for his sleek fitted suits and luxe basics interspersed with menswear staples and the odd stand-out jacket, the 42-year-old actor’s seemingly effortless ability to strike a happy medium between statement style and simplicity is something of a rarity nowadays.

So when you pair Corrin’s penchant for wears with Malek’s attention to detail, it just works. Seamlessly.

For me, you can forget Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, you can lose the Biebers, and Taylor Swift’s new fella can get in the trash, because Corrin and Malek are — and I don’t say this lightly — fashion’s new It couple. I suppose all we need to do now is come up with a nickname for them. Ra-mma, anyone?

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Pony Lasso Sweater
BODE
$730
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-NYC
ASICS
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Brooker Pant
Carhartt WIP
$130
We Recommend
  • new balance protection pack 2002r
    New Balance's Protection Pack Keeps on Giving
    • Style
  • hiking shoes
    These Hiking Sneakers Combine Style and Substance
    • Style
  • luxury fashion sites
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Sites on the Net
    • Style
  • Model wearing Prada iris Mohair hat in color purple
    31 Italian Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • luxury fashion summer sales
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Summer Sales That Are Still Going
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • A photograph of Carhartt WIP's New Balance 990v6 shoe collaboration
    New Balance Can't Keep Getting Away With This
    • Sneakers
  • Goldwin & Baracuta have collaborated for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Goldwin Lends Baracuta Its GORE-TEX
    • Style
  • Rami Malek & Emma Corrin at Miu Miu's SS24 Paris Fashion Week afterparty.
    Fashion Has a New It Couple
    • Style
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 adidas Stan Smith is landing for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Y-3's Stan Smith Is For the Minimalists
    • Sneakers
  • Rabanne H&M collab
    It's True: Rabanne Is H&M's Next Designer Collaborator
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Che Sorpresa! New Balance's 991 Finally Has a Sequel
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023