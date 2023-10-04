Fashion Has a New It Couple

I'm calling it: Emma Corrin and Rami Malek are officially the coolest couple.

Since soft-launching their relationship in July (at Bruce Springsteen concert no less) before a follow up hard-launch at the US Open in September, Corrin and Malek have been papped on a myriad of occasions looking very loved up and very stylish.

So when the pair’s pizazz was captured once more on October 3 outside Miu Miu's PFW dinner party, where Corrin and Malek arrived wearing suspiciously similar gray and black ensembles courtesy of the Italian house, it didn't come as much of a surprise.

Getty Images / Arnold Jerocki / Stringer

At the event, which came hours after Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, Corrin and Malek looked voguish. Like they’d been in cahoots for years.

Corrin is an official Miu Miu ambassador and one of the most fashion-forward names in the game right now. They do womenswear. They do menswear. They do underwear. In fact, Corrin does all the wears. Heck, stick The Crown star in a plastic bin bag (binwear?) and they’d pull it off with a certain level of panache, I’m sure.

The same goes for Malek, too. Renowned mostly for his sleek fitted suits and luxe basics interspersed with menswear staples and the odd stand-out jacket, the 42-year-old actor’s seemingly effortless ability to strike a happy medium between statement style and simplicity is something of a rarity nowadays.

So when you pair Corrin’s penchant for wears with Malek’s attention to detail, it just works. Seamlessly.

For me, you can forget Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, you can lose the Biebers, and Taylor Swift’s new fella can get in the trash, because Corrin and Malek are — and I don’t say this lightly — fashion’s new It couple. I suppose all we need to do now is come up with a nickname for them. Ra-mma, anyone?