Versatility Is the Name of the Game for ACW*’s NC.2

Brand: A-COLD-WALL

Model: NC.2

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $475

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

What We’re Saying: The NC.2 is representative of A-COLD-WALL*’s penchant for combingin utilitarian design with a more formal aesthetic. The sneaker-boot features materials you’d see on outdoorsy footwear, such as the NC.2’s neoprene bootie, however, the overall design is more reminiscent of a high-top boot than an actual hiking shoe. The leather upper and the embossed branding on the heel screams luxury, while the rugged tread on the outsole gives the wearer the belief that they won’t be caught slipping, regardless of if they’re walking the streets or have dared to venture off-trail in these shoes.

For a shoe that is made up of contradictions, the overall design flows incredibly well, a hallmark of Samuel Ross’ collections. The all-black colorway makes the NC.2 incredibly wearable, and means the shoe can be worn up or down, depending on the situation you find yourself in.

The A-COLD-WALL* NC.2 is available now at Highsnobiety Shop for $475. Shop it via the link above.

Shop More A-COLD-WALL* at Highsnobiety Shop

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.