Highsnobiety
Versatility Is the Name of the Game for ACW*’s NC.2

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects
Highsnobiety
Brand: A-COLD-WALL

Model: NC.2

Release Date: Available Now

A-Cold-Wall*Nc.2 High Black
$435.00
Price: $475

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

What We’re Saying: The NC.2 is representative of A-COLD-WALL*’s penchant for combingin utilitarian design with a more formal aesthetic. The sneaker-boot features materials you’d see on outdoorsy footwear, such as the NC.2’s neoprene bootie, however, the overall design is more reminiscent of a high-top boot than an actual hiking shoe. The leather upper and the embossed branding on the heel screams luxury, while the rugged tread on the outsole gives the wearer the belief that they won’t be caught slipping, regardless of if they’re walking the streets or have dared to venture off-trail in these shoes.

For a shoe that is made up of contradictions, the overall design flows incredibly well, a hallmark of Samuel Ross’ collections. The all-black colorway makes the NC.2 incredibly wearable, and means the shoe can be worn up or down, depending on the situation you find yourself in.

The A-COLD-WALL* NC.2 is available now at Highsnobiety Shop for $475. Shop it via the link above.

A-Cold-Wall*Technical Overshirt Black
$485.00
A-Cold-Wall*Granular Sweatpants Black
$350.00
A-Cold-Wall*Hemisphere Print T-Shirt Warm White
$300.00
A-Cold-Wall*Stealth Nylon Pants Black
$390.00
