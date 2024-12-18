The Ultra-Luxe, Hyper-Dapper Stan Smith Shoes Continue to Multiply

The luxe-ification of adidas’ signature sneakers continues, once again hitting the German brand’s Stan Smith court shoe.

The adidas Stan Smith Lux simplifies an already minimal sneaker design and decks it out in the sportswear giant’s premium fabrics.

Thick, supple leather is utilized for the black sneaker with white detailing on the tongue and heel. The color combination is akin to classic loafers with a contrasting white panel on the top, although, in sneaker form, of course.

These black and white, dressy sneakers follow on from a beige-hued, luxe Stan Smith released exclusively at the Japanese retailer Urban Research earlier this month. This time, they’re available worldwide, stocked on adidas’ website for $120 (only $20 dollars more than a regular, synthetic leather Stan Smith).

This expansion of colorways arrives in tandem with adidas increasing its focus on premium craftsmanship across its range of time-honored footwear models.

The adidas Samba has especially been ramping up its craftsmanship of late. And it has the price tags to match: pairs of Italian-made Sambas are hitting the market retailing for over $300.

Plus, with Clot’s adidas collaboration turning shell-toed Superstars into full-blown dress shoes, there’s no shortage of fancy adidas sneakers of late.

The sportswear label doesn’t only have you covered for sports shoes, it also has an increasing repertoire of shoes that wouldn’t look out of place in more upscale settings.