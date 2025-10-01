Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Honey-Mustard Superskate Shoe Is a Shreddable Sweet Treat

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 4

adidas' retro-esque skate shoe isn't a regular skate sneaker— it's a super skate sneaker. The adidas Superskate shoe is a souped-up thrasher fit for a skateboarding superhero.

This honey-mustard-hued sneaker is a saucy hybrid of adidas' 70s-era mid-top basketball sneakers reimagined as a sweet skate shoe. Modern updates include a redesigned, thicker heel and a reinforced ollie area, referring to the side of the shoe that connects with the board when performing tricks like ollies.

shop adidas here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Essentially, this is a retro basketball sneaker transformed into a super shredder.

Now, when it comes to sweet shredders, adidas is no newbie. Though better known for slim fútbol trainers and Superstar basketball sneakers, adidas gets quite busy with tasty skate shoes on the regular.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

One such case? adidas' caramel-coated Puig skate shoe, designed for French skateboarder Lucas Puig.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There's also the flip-tongued Samba skate shoe that looks like it walked right out of Wales Bonner HQ.

The Three Stripes knows its way around the skatepark, and its thrash-related sneakers are, in fact, some of the best in its modern-day arsenal.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Available on the adidas website for $100, the adidas Superskate sneaker also comes in black and white colorways. But that honey mustard "Preloved Brown / Rustic Orange" combo is by far the tastiest offering of the three.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
37 1/338
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas’ Slick Soccer-Skate Shoe Hybrid Is the Flyest of Them All
  • adidas’ New Skate Sneaker Is a VHS-Flavored ‘90s Dad Shoe 
  • An adidas Skate Shoe Too Clean for Laces
  • The adidas Superstar Is Now a Skate Shoe — a Luxe One at That
  • adidas' Football-Flavored Skate Shoe Enters Its Most Classic & Luxe Form
What To Read Next
  • adidas' Honey-Mustard Superskate Shoe Is a Shreddable Sweet Treat
  • The North Face Has Never Looked Frillier — Or Better
  • adidas' Samba Looks Good. But It Looks Way Better as an Espadrille
  • The Nike Air Force 1 Looks Best In Timbs Cosplay
  • Thanks to Japanese Grannies, Tim Apple Finally Got Shoes That Cook
  • Nike’s Massive New Shoe Is Basically an Ultra-Cushioned Slipper
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now