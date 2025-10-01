adidas' Honey-Mustard Superskate Shoe Is a Shreddable Sweet Treat

adidas' retro-esque skate shoe isn't a regular skate sneaker— it's a super skate sneaker. The adidas Superskate shoe is a souped-up thrasher fit for a skateboarding superhero.

This honey-mustard-hued sneaker is a saucy hybrid of adidas' 70s-era mid-top basketball sneakers reimagined as a sweet skate shoe. Modern updates include a redesigned, thicker heel and a reinforced ollie area, referring to the side of the shoe that connects with the board when performing tricks like ollies.

Essentially, this is a retro basketball sneaker transformed into a super shredder.

Now, when it comes to sweet shredders, adidas is no newbie. Though better known for slim fútbol trainers and Superstar basketball sneakers, adidas gets quite busy with tasty skate shoes on the regular.

One such case? adidas' caramel-coated Puig skate shoe, designed for French skateboarder Lucas Puig.

There's also the flip-tongued Samba skate shoe that looks like it walked right out of Wales Bonner HQ.

The Three Stripes knows its way around the skatepark, and its thrash-related sneakers are, in fact, some of the best in its modern-day arsenal.

Available on the adidas website for $100, the adidas Superskate sneaker also comes in black and white colorways. But that honey mustard "Preloved Brown / Rustic Orange" combo is by far the tastiest offering of the three.

