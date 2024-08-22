adidas’ New Tech-Tastic Sneaker Is Ahead of Its Time

adidas' new Wonder Runner sneaker is a tech-happy chunkster that just landed on earth. At least that's what its futuristic build suggests.

Honestly, there is no doubt in my mind that if a cyborg were to be a sneakerhead (it could happen), the Wonder Runner would be their top choice for a sneaker.

First teased in December, adidas' Wonder Runner has a lifted heel and an ultramodern build that lends itself to the post-apocalyptic vibe that's been circling the footwear scene.

That is to say, the Wonder Runner is a major switch up from the Samba and Gazelle mania that's been taking over the sneaker style space, but a welcome variation nonetheless.

Just because it doesn't look like its slimmer cousins, though, doesn't mean the Wonder Runner is completely without kin.

The Wonder Runner is an undeniable relative of the adidas' Adifom footwear line that have a similar amorphous stature.

The similarities don't end there though as the distressed version of the shoe, which has not yet released, looks a lot like adidas' nude-colored Response CL collaboration with Bad Bunny.

Instead of adidas' signature Three Stripes, though, Wonder Runners have texturally contrasting abstract markings, adding to the futuristic aura radiating from the sneaker.

While the general gist of adidas' Wonder Runner is undeniably future-facing, there is something nostalgic about one colorway in particular.

adidas green and silver Wonder Runner, available on a few stockists at the moment, has a near identical vibe to Pyer Moss' Reebok Experiment 4 Trail sneaker in green, a treasured relic of fashion's past.

Man, did anyone else just get déjà vu?

On the whole, though, adidas Wonder Runner is a sublimely stylish switch-up for the brand, even if it looks like it doesn't belong in our current timeline. We're just happy it's finally here.