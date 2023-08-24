Sign up to never miss a drop
adidas YEEZY's Next Drop Is the Next-Best Thing to the 350 "Zebra"

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

In the hallowed halls of adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 drops, only a few key sneaker colorways are referenced with equal reverence as the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 "Zebra." Well, the next August adidas YEEZY drop is bringing back the next-best thing to the fan-favorite YEEZY 350 colorway.

Part of adidas' blockbuster August 2023 leftover sales, which have delivered a richness of YEEZY restocks not seen since the line's late '10s glory days, adidas is releasing the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Blue TInt" on August 23 alongside a the YEEZY BOOST 350 v2 "Slate," YEEZY SLIDE in "Granite," and some white adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 v2 shoes and YZY QNTM sneakers.

The YEEZY BOOST 350 "Blue Tint" is likely the big draw as it's "Zebra"-adjacent; adidas only re-released the 350 "Zebra" a couple times since it originally dropped in 2017.

Alongside the YEEZY BOOST 350 v2's "Turtle Dove," "Black & Red," and "Beluga" colorways, the "Zebra" is one of the all-time classic 350 shoes, setting the tone for the sneaker's world-conquering demand.

As usual, the Primeknit-laden YEEZY "Blue Tint" sneaker will retail for $220 when it drops August 23 on adidas' CONFIRMED app and, as usual, it'll sell out in milliseconds, as every shoe in adidas' YEEZY restock has done since the festivities began on August 2.

adidas has kept its foot on the pedal with the August restocks, which have included heavy-hitting shoes like the YEEZY BOOST 700 in its sought-after "Wave Runner" colorway. Additional impetus comes from the knowledge that adidas YEEZY is over and, therefore, this is presumably the last opportunity to buy YEEZY shoes at retail prices from adidas itself.

Some fans were concerned that adidas' YEEZY sale was ending on August 16, since there hadn't been any updates for nearly a week since that drop but, luckily for them, there's at least one more adidas YEEZY sale before the end of the month.

Don't be surprised if adidas sneaks at least one more YEEZY sneaker drop in there, too.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
