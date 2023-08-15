The YEEZY Boost 700 "Wave Runner" Is Back

Another day, another adidas YEEZY release.

Mark your calendars for August 16, YEEZY fans, as the Wednesday date marks the next adidas YEEZY drop.

The latest drop-off includes seven adidas YEEZY shoes, including the YEEZY slide "Onyx," YEEZY 350 V2 "Dark Salt," YEEZY 350 V2 "Bone," YEEZY 950 "Pirate Black," YEEZY QNTM "Hi-Res Orange," YEEZY Boost 700 "Utility Black," and — wait for it — the highly-favored YEEZY Boost 700 "Wave Runner."

adidas

Funny enough, the YEEZY Boost 700 silhouette itself wasn't well-received when it first released in 2017, arriving at the cusp of the chunky dad shoe wave (the YEEZY shoe helped kickstart the craze, actually).

However, after a successful initial pre-order, folks quickly took a major liking to the now-famous "Wave Runner" iteration. Now, it's arguably the people's favorite YEEZY shoe.

Nowadays, the YEEZY Boost 700 "Wave Runner" fetches up to $400+ on the resale market (the shoe retails for $300 now, originally $240). Lucky for fans, the beloved YEEZY shoe would go on to have six restocks, with the most recent coming as of March 2022.

Well, here's to lucky number seven.

Again, the latest adidas YEEZY drop goes down on August 16 on adidas' CONFIRMED app, website, and select adidas YEEZY stockists.

Just last week, adidas kicked off phase two of it August drops, which saw the release of the long-awaited 500 tactical boot. Need help keeping up? We've got you covered.