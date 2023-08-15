Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The YEEZY Boost 700 "Wave Runner" Is Back

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Another day, another adidas YEEZY release.

Mark your calendars for August 16, YEEZY fans, as the Wednesday date marks the next adidas YEEZY drop.

The latest drop-off includes seven adidas YEEZY shoes, including the YEEZY slide "Onyx," YEEZY 350 V2 "Dark Salt," YEEZY 350 V2 "Bone," YEEZY 950 "Pirate Black," YEEZY QNTM "Hi-Res Orange," YEEZY Boost 700 "Utility Black," and — wait for it — the highly-favored YEEZY Boost 700 "Wave Runner."

Funny enough, the YEEZY Boost 700 silhouette itself wasn't well-received when it first released in 2017, arriving at the cusp of the chunky dad shoe wave (the YEEZY shoe helped kickstart the craze, actually).

However, after a successful initial pre-order, folks quickly took a major liking to the now-famous "Wave Runner" iteration. Now, it's arguably the people's favorite YEEZY shoe.

Nowadays, the YEEZY Boost 700 "Wave Runner" fetches up to $400+ on the resale market (the shoe retails for $300 now, originally $240). Lucky for fans, the beloved YEEZY shoe would go on to have six restocks, with the most recent coming as of March 2022.

Well, here's to lucky number seven.

Again, the latest adidas YEEZY drop goes down on August 16 on adidas' CONFIRMED app, website, and select adidas YEEZY stockists.

Just last week, adidas kicked off phase two of it August drops, which saw the release of the long-awaited 500 tactical boot. Need help keeping up? We've got you covered.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything to Know: adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Sneaker Sale

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Inside Kanye's Secret YEEZY SEASON 10 Show

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    YEEZY Does it For These Nike Slides

    • Sneakers
  • adidas running shoes

    How to Choose the Right Running Shoes for You

    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    HAL STUDIOS' Third & Final ASICS GEL-1130 Proves Good Things Come in Three's

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The YEEZY Boost 700 Wave Runner Is Back

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The What, When & Where of adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Drops

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything to Know: adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Sneaker Sale

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Clipse Debuts Billionaire Boys Club x Moncler

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Frédéric Malle's New Fragrance, Heaven Can Wait, Is a Love Story in a Bottle

    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023