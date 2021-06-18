Secure the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 Mono Pack Here

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

The YEEZY campaign continues and on the heels of the first release for YEEZY x GAP, the ‘Ye train has never been moving faster. The perfect time, then, to announce the release of the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 Mono Pack. Having been teased for most of the year, YEEZY fans are able to bag a pair from the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 Mono Pack from June 18. Of course, you can secure your pair at StockX in case you missed out.

While we’re never short of fresh adidas YEEZY drops, their novelty usually comes in the form of a new colorway. When we heard that the YEEZY Boost 350 V2 Mono Pack would feature a completely new monofilament mesh upper, we were understandably excited. The lightweight monofilament upper makes for the perfect solution to hot summer days and, at the same time, it brings an eye-catching new visual structure to the silhouette.

Where to buy the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 Mono Pack?

Landing in three colorways, the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 Mono Pack is region-specific. Clay will be available for the Asian audience while Ice is available to the US, and Mist for Europe. Prefer the look of another region’s lot, though? No need to worry. StockX has all three colorways available already so you can cop the colorway that fits your summer wardrobe the best. If you're wondering how adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 fit, keep in mind that the YEEZY 350 V2 runs slightly small.

How much is the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 Mono Pack?

StockX market data shows that the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 Mono Ice has garnered the most attention, selling at a high point of $1500. That said, Clay’s average sale price is the highest at $459. Be sure to cop your certified-authentic pair at StockX now.

Brand: adidas Model: YEEZY Boost 350 V2 Release Date: June 18, 2021 Price: $220

Shop the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 Mono Pack at StockX below.

