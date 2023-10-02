Sign up to never miss a drop
Aespa & Crocs Are Finally Collabing IRL

in Sneakers

K-pop girl band Aespa is following up its debut Crocs collaboration with another co-release, but this time IRL!

Last year, Aespa teamed up with Crocs for a virtual concert and footwear release that launched exclusively on Roblox as a part of the brand’s twentieth anniversary celebrations. 

Now, though, following its success and pleading from Aespa’s gigantic global following for an IRL release, the South Korean quadrant are dropping a Stomp Lined Platform Clog with Crocs that reportedly comes equipped with photo cards and faux fur.

Naturally, the Clogs will also come with custom Aespa Jibbitz that include a DREAMUS light stick, a fluffy white heart, a snowflake, and the band’s logo.

Rumors have suggested that the Aespa x Crocs will land on October 4 via the Crocs webstore, with suggestions that there will be an Asia-exclusive release further down the line. Highsnobiety has reached out to Crocs for official confirmation on this.

In the meantime, why not revel in the chaos that is the world of Aespa and enjoy a taster of last year’s Roblox concert that, quite frankly, slapped hard.

