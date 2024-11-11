Even Skaters Love adidas’ Hottest Sneaker 

The adidas Country OG has recently converted many people to its retro, slim-shaped looks.

A shoe with a history dating back to 1973, the Country OG has found itself popping up on trend reports and landing several notable collaborations. However, a big indicator of the sneaker’s popularity is that skateboarders are caving to its old-school charm, despite the Country OG being the polar opposite of a hard-wearing skate shoe.

Specifically, the London-based skatewear label always do what you should do (also known more simply as: always), has decided it’s such a big fan of the shoe, that it will create its own.

Forgoing adidas’ many excellent skate shoes, always upgrades the adidas Country OG with an eye-catching fabric choice.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The classic, slim-shaped sneaker has a shiny purple upper that looks almost iridescent. It also has always’ signature branding in white on the tongue and to the right of its suede T-shaped toe box.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Unlike always and adidas’ debut collaboration (an all-black Superstar with a more chunky tongue in line with old-school skate shoes) this follow-up sneaker doesn’t bring any silhouette-changing updates to the adidas Country — the focus is entirely on its glossy upper.

Before launching online, this collaboration is set to release on November 16 via a pop-up hosted by always. For first dibs on the sneaker, there is a sign-up link on the always' website.

Meanwhile, select retailers such as atmos and Dover Street Market will also stock the shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In the same week as Song For The Mute’s textured mohair adidas Country OG collaboration is finally set for release, one of London’s leading skate/surf brands is dropping its own variation on the shoe. This retro runner is really having its moment.