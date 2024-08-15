adidas' Retro Runner Beats the Samba at Its Own Game

Korean streetwear label YESEYESEE and adidas’ new sneaker, an upgraded version of the adidas Country, takes the current trend for fold-over tongues on shoes and amplifies it to an extent not seen before.

A feature normally found on football boots (laces are thought to impede when striking a ball), adidas instigated the trend for big fold-over tongues on casual shoes with its Samba sneaker created with Wales Bonner. And from there, it has snowballed.

The likes of Nike, PUMA, and Umbro soon all matched adidas’ energy, adding big flappy tongues on the top of sneakers. The fold-over tongue has even started popping us on Skate shoes.

Now, adidas has outdone itself and all of its contemporaries with a fold-over tongue that isn’t just big, it’s huge. It could be described as mammoth, even.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Seriously, the tongue on this adidas Country OG sneaker folds over to cover the majority of the laces and spills out onto the sides of the shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Offered in either blue or black, the sneaker will be unveiled at the YESEYESEE flagship store in Seoul on August 15 along with a football-inspired capsule collection. The collaboration is expected to see a wider release at a later date.

The adidas Country OG is one of the adidas’ silhouettes tipped to be the Samba's successor and now it’s taking the shoe's signature long tongue to new lengths (literally).