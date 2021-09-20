Style Out Your Next Outdoor Adventure with and wander x Salomon

Brand: and wander x Salomon

Model: ODYSSEY, OUTPATH, XT-6

Release Date: September 24

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at and wander

Editor's Notes: Whether you're planning your first hike, you're an enthusiastic climber, or can't think of anything worse, dressing for outdoor adventure has cut the strings of niche to become the epitome of cool.

The likelihood is, your exposure to Salomon footwear has likely been throughout your city in the last couple of years. Despite rising the ranks to become the contemporary high-performance sneaker of choice for daily wear, Salomon has been hot on the pursuit of outdoor sports and the technologies to tackle it since 1947. Throughout its history, the brand has delivered numerous silhouettes and arguably some of the best colorways the industry has to offer.

In keeping with the spirit of sport and the pursuit of style, Salomon is no stranger to the world of collaboration, with co-branded sneakers alongside Palace, BEAMS, and 11 BBS. A frequent collaborator, and wander, is once again bringing its co-spirited dedication to style-in-nature to a three-piece offering of sneakers.

Marking the pair's 5th collaboration, the latest collection is a homage to fall – both through function and palette. Leading the pack are the ODYSSEY and OUTPATH silhouettes, decked out in brown and olive, respectively.

Of course, no Salomon collection would be quite complete without the high-performance icon that is the XT-6. The co-branded sneaker is decked out in a familiar black and white scheme and elevated with teal detailing at the midsole.

