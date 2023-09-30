Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Enter Ann Demeulemeester's Dark Paradise by Stefano Gallici

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

September fashion month has been the season of debuts. Sabato De Sarno's Gucci. Peter Do for Helmut Lang. Simone Bellottii at Bally.

Now, Stefano Gallici delivers his first collection as Ann Demeulemeester's newest creative director, following Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who departed from the role after just one season.

For Spring/Summer 2024, Gallici's Ann Demeulemeester debut came with generous amounts of fringes and straps, sheer gowns, roomy bottoms, and sexy goth layers rendered in the brand's traditional muted palette (joined by a surprising pop of royal blue).

Leather aprons as dresses met non-leather aprons layered over leather coats. Leather tops went over blazers. Did we mention there was leather?

Oh, the places belts went for Ann Demeulemeester SS24, where the accessory designed to hold up our pants materialized as arm cuffs and, yes, regular belts (except buckles to the side for Ann Demeulemeester). Oh, and let's not forget those secured around models' abdomens in a stack of five.

Gallici, who's worked with Ann Demeulemeester for the last three years, hits the brand's sensual dark queen aesthetic on the nose, joined by key Ann Demeulemeester touches like sophisticated cuts and unique trimmings.

And so begins the Gallici era of Ann Demeulemeester. Welcome.

We Recommend
  • gerrit-jacob
    Shop the Best of Gerrit Jacob SS23 Here
    • Style
  • belgian designers
    14 Designers That Prove Belgium Is a Fashion Hub
    • Style
  • kenzo sneaker
    Kenzo's New Sneakers Promise a Bright Future
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Under The Spanish Sea With SIMONMILLER x MANGO
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Ann Demeulemeester ss24
    Enter Ann Demeulemeester's Dark Paradise by Stefano Gallici
    • Style
  • kim kardashian balenciaga outfit
    The Night Before Balenciaga, Kim Kardashian Appears (in Balenciaga, Of Course)
    • Style
  • alexander mcqueen ss24 sarah burton
    At Alexander McQueen SS24, Sarah Burton Takes Her Final Bow
    • Style
  • junya watanabe new balance ss24
    What'cha Got There, Junya Watanabe & New Balance?
    • Sneakers
  • kendall jenner bad bunny gucci
    Forget IG — Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Make It Gucci Official
    • Style
  • cpfm marc jacobs disney create 100
    EXCLUSIVE: CPFM & Marc Jacobs Enter the Wonderful World of Disney Create 100
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023