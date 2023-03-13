Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
All I See Is Signs, All I See Is ASAP Rocky Dollar Signs

Written by Sam Cole in Style

If you possess any looming doubts about who the world's most fly father is, don't. Forever ready to serve the streets a reminder of why he's called Pretty Flacko, ASAP Rocky, on a break from daddy duties, stepped out to flex his New York native style – quite literally looking a million dollars.

Anyone that's been tapped into ASAP Rocky's style since the days of Live. Love. ASAP, back in 2011, when ASAP Mob was running circles around Tumblr, knows that the rapper has rarely slipped.

Over the decade that followed that seminal album's release, much like his music, Rocky's taste level and style have evolved at a constant, putting the likes of Been Trill and Hood by Air to bed in favor of Prada, ERL, Carhartt, and Stefan Cooke.

Although Rocky's fashion has blossomed and bloomed over the years, pulling in designers from across the globe, his core style, or heart, you could say, has remained in New York.

In 2023, as one-half of the world's most stylish parents, you're not going to catch Rocky throwing on a full HBA 'fit with Timbs; you will, however, see him throw the quintessential New York footwear on with Vetements.

Stepping out like the embodiment of Rihanna's "Pour it Up," Rocky made a statement in a Vetements "Million Dollar" oversized puffer jacket paired with a similarly patterned brown zip-up hoodie while going cross-seasonal with a pair of oversized jean shorts, "Wheat" Timberland 6inch boots, and a classic New Era fitted cap – backward, for good measure.

With the announcement of Rih's second pregnancy at the Super Bowl a few weeks ago, it's only a matter of time before couple maternity 'fits are back on the menu. What a time.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
