Athens Kallithea FC Isn't Finished Yet

If you thought the Athens Kallithea FC goodness was over for 2023/24, think again, because the fashionable greek outfit has dropped its third and final kit of the season.

Fresh off the release of its outrageously stylish home and away jerseys, Athens Kallithea presents a sleek golden number as this season’s alternative selection.

Kennedy Magazine / Chris Kontos

Alongside the iconic Kappa motif and the club’s relatively new emblem, the kit also features the ΕΜΣΤ wordmark of the National Museum of Contemporary Art Athens which is a part of a first-of-its-kind partnership between the two institutions.

“Everything I’m doing can be traced back to my childhood relationship to football,” said Ted Philipakos, Athens Kallithea FC President and Creative Director, in an interview with Highsnobiety earlier this year.

“I was coming of age in the ‘90s, a golden age of football in many respects — the dawn of the Premier League, the dominance of Serie A, the styles of the period. That era is foundational in my view of the game; the way it should feel, the way it should look.”

The jersey is available to buy online now in limited quantities with more available soon at the ΕΜΣΤ museum shop.