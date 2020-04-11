Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
atmos Dresses the ASICS GEL-Venture 6 in GORE-TEX Weatherproofing

Written by Fabian Gorsler
atmos
1 / 7

Brand: atmos x ASICS

Model: GEL-Venture 6 G-TX

Key Features: GORE-TEX weather-proofing has been used on the GEL-Venture 6 for the first time, as atmos removes the medial ASICS branding and presents two distinct colorways. The first is a muted “Sand” iteration that takes inspiration from mountain roads, while the second is a multi-colored effort that takes inspiration from city streets and road signs.

Release Date: April 11

Price: ¥16,000 ($148)

Buy: atmos Tokyo, atmos online, and ASICS

Editor’s Notes: Japanese mainstays ASICS and atmos have teamed up once again, this time reworking the GEL-Venture 6, a sneaker previously worked on by Harmony as well. atmos presents two contrasting colorways of the sneaker — one taking inspiration from nature and the outdoors, and the other directly influenced by busy city life. Check out both versions above and look for them to drop on April 11.

