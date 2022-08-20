Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Choose Your Awake NY x ASICS GEL-LYTE III Flavor

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Brand: Awake NY x ASICS

Model: GEL-LYTE III

Release Date: August 19, August 23

Price: $130

Buy: Awake NY's webstore, Foot Locker's online store and select physical locations

Editor’s Notes: Hey, what's your flavor? Because Awake NY has four new ones.

Awake NY said "long time, no see" to its partner ASICS, linking again with the Japanese footwear brand for a new sneaker collab.

Awake NY tackles ASICS' GEL-LYTE III silhouette for the first time ever, placing a "youthful spin on an iconic design," per Awake NY's release announcement.

Awake NY's ASICS GEL-LYTE III sees the 90s model earn new stripes. Precisely, ASICS's famed Tiger Stripes trademark receives a fresh transparent look instead of its usual leather appearance.

Awake NY's logo joins the GEL-LYTLE III branding on opposite side of the heels. Meanwhile,  ASICS' imprint assumes its usual position on the midsole.

The Awake NY x ASICS GEL-LYTE III also sees the silhouette's traditional ribbed knit, suede, and leather upper doused in four rich color schemes — hues that instantly reminded me of ice cream or gelato flavors.

The magenta and black Awake NY x ASICS GEL-LYTE III sneakers could easily pass for a berry offering.

At the same time, the yellow/blue scheme look like a mango and cotton candy swirl, an unlikely yet intriguing combo I wouldn't mind trying IRL.

Of course, I can't leave out the black and silver color scheme — which restocks at Footlocker on August 23 — whose speckled paneling oozes cookies and cream vibes.

Then again, maybe my sweet tooth is just getting the best of me.

Sure, Awake NY's latest ASICS aren't as shy as its Cool Grey GEL Kayano 21s or wild like the GEL-Preleus. But, its tasteful assorted hues undoubtedly make for another Awake NY banger.

And I'm not one intrigued by Awake NY x ASICS GEL-LYTE III's frozen treat-esque colorways. All four iterations of the collaborative sneakers have arrived and departed in the same breath, quickly selling out on Awake NY's site.

But don't fret. The Awake NY x ASICS GEL-LYTE III collab is currently available on resale platforms – some sizes are even below retail – waiting patiently to be scooped up as someone's choice flavor.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
