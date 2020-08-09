Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Raheem Sterling Debuts BAPE x Clarks Wallabees & Desert Boots

Written by Jonathan Sawyer
Brand: BAPE x Clarks

Model: Wallabee and Desert Boot

Key Features: The BAPE x Clarks Wallabee boasts a signature BAPE camo textile on the premium suede vamp, while the Desert Boot features laser-printed BAPE artwork and Clarks' signature crepe sole. Both models are lined in leather and arrive in two colorways.

Release Date: August 8

Price: TBC

Buy: BAPE stores, BAPE online, Clarks Originals Berwick Street store in London, and select retailers worldwide

Editor’s Notes: BAPE and Clarks Originals will soon be releasing a footwear collaboration featuring two iconic silhouettes in the Wallabee and Desert Boot. The collection ultimately commemorates BAPE's overwhelming impact on the world of streetwear.

BAPE x Clarks arrives as the UK-based shoe company is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the original Clarks Desert Boot. Here, we find both the Desert Boot and the Wallabee constructed from materials from Clarks' longtime partner tannery, Charles F. Stead.

Manchester City and England footballer Raheem Sterling has been tapped to star in the campaign for the upcoming collaboration (see the gallery above), which is due to release in a matter of days.

