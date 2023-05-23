Cardi B Kickstarts the Beats Studio Buds+ Era

It's been a good while since Dr. Dre founded Beats. 17 years, to be precise. Things have changed a lot since then, but the fundamentals have remained the same; great audio, slick design, and no compromise.

Now residing under the wings of Apple following the tech giant's purchase of Beats Music and Beats Electronics back in 2014, the brand has grown exponentially, welcoming a whole host of products into its arsenal.

A much different beast since the days when the Studio and Solo led the pack, it's earbuds where most are exposed to Beats in 2023. Now, the beloved Studio Beats have evolved, ushering in the era of the Studio Beat+.

Since their release back in 2021, the Studio Buds have become a flagship product for Beats. Despite being a strong alternative to Air Pods, there were a few areas of improvement that have been tinkered with and achieved with the new Studio Buds+.

A particular area of concern for many was the call quality, which was found to be lackluster in comparison to the Air Pods. With this new iteration, however, everything has been improved, offering finer-tuned Active Noise Cancelling, better call quality, and longer battery life.

While the technical aspects under the hood are what sells the product to those seeking better performance from their audio devices, the new selection packs some serious style, with a new transparent design being a particularly strong draw.

To bring the new era of Buds to life, Cardi B steps in front of the camera, putting the focus on all three of the new Beats Studio Buds+ styles that you can find online now.