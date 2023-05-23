Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Cardi B Kickstarts the Beats Studio Buds+ Era

in DesignWords By Sam Cole
1 / 6

It's been a good while since Dr. Dre founded Beats. 17 years, to be precise. Things have changed a lot since then, but the fundamentals have remained the same; great audio, slick design, and no compromise.

Now residing under the wings of Apple following the tech giant's purchase of Beats Music and Beats Electronics back in 2014, the brand has grown exponentially, welcoming a whole host of products into its arsenal.

A much different beast since the days when the Studio and Solo led the pack, it's earbuds where most are exposed to Beats in 2023. Now, the beloved Studio Beats have evolved, ushering in the era of the Studio Beat+.

null

Since their release back in 2021, the Studio Buds have become a flagship product for Beats. Despite being a strong alternative to Air Pods, there were a few areas of improvement that have been tinkered with and achieved with the new Studio Buds+.

A particular area of concern for many was the call quality, which was found to be lackluster in comparison to the Air Pods. With this new iteration, however, everything has been improved, offering finer-tuned Active Noise Cancelling, better call quality, and longer battery life.

null

While the technical aspects under the hood are what sells the product to those seeking better performance from their audio devices, the new selection packs some serious style, with a new transparent design being a particularly strong draw.

To bring the new era of Buds to life, Cardi B steps in front of the camera, putting the focus on all three of the new Beats Studio Buds+ styles that you can find online now.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    22 Songs That Are a Reminder of Why Jay-Z is The G.O.A.T

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    At Cannes, HBO's Controversial New Series Inexplicably Received a Five Minute Ovation

    Culture
  • beach shoes

    Wait, When Did Beach Shoes Get So Good?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Did Travis Scott Debut a New Sneaker at Cannes Film Festival?

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    So, this Cartier Watch Might Set You Back $1.6 Million

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    All Your Favorite Hollywood Heartthrobs Are Crushing on This Watch

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023