Lays, Paint Cans & Pigeons: Fashion's Best Novelty Bags

By now, we're all well-acquainted with Balenciaga's infamous Lays potato chip bag, a clutch disguised as a packet of Herman Lays' beloved snack.

The trompe l'oeil accessory, renditions of which can be found on AliExpress for as little as $2, is a particularly viral example of an irresistibly delightful phenomenon: the novelty bag, or as one writer put it, the "gag bag."

From Demna's luxurification of corner store munchies to JW Anderson's pigeon clutch, these are the best designer novelty bags from recent history.

Chanel's shopping cart

Getty Images / Francois Durand

Season: FW14

Editor's Notes: Costco, but make it chic. Karl Lagerfeld's immersive supermarket set saw models clutch leather and gold shopping carts while strutting through aisles stocked with Chanel-branded groceries.

Thom Browne's dachshund

Getty Images / Francois Durand

Season: FW16

Editor's Notes: Thom Browne first introduced the Hector bag, an homage to his beloved dachshund, in 2016. The original model was made of fur and cost €30,050 — now, it's a brand mainstay offered in varying sizes and fabrications.

Moschino's toilet paper

Getty Images / Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Season: FW17

Editor's Notes: Moschino scandalized the press by attaching a literal roll of toilet paper to a gold chain.

Everything Judith Lieber

Judith Leiber

Season: N/A

Editor's Notes: The mother of all novelty bags, Judith Lieber's crystal-encrusted minaudieres come in every form: hamburgers, stacks of cash, cocktails, the Eiffel Tower.

Puppets and Puppets' baked goods

Puppets and Puppets SSENSE 1 / 6

Season: FW21

Editor's Notes: Puppets and Puppets' now-famous Cookie bag has inspired a slew of equally charming iterations featuring eerily realistic pastries, fried eggs, brownies, and bananas.

Louis Vuitton's paint cans

Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain

Season: FW22

Editor's Notes: Virgil Abloh's final collection for Louis Vuitton featured a slew of statement accessories, including this leather paint cans outfitted in the house's signature monogram. Abloh was a master at elevating the mundane to the realm of art, and his paint can bags were no exception.

JW Anderson's pigeon

JW Anderson

Season: FW22

Editor's Notes: You know Pigeoncore is about to blow up when Carrie Bradshaw co-signs it.

Dauphinette's croissants

Season: SS23

Editor's Notes: Designer Olivia Cheng made whimsical croissant bags out of real surplus bakery bread. Coated in antifungal resin, the scrumptious accessories are (almost) good enough to eat.

Collina Strada's broccoli

Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Season: SS23

Editor's Notes: Full of fiber!

Balenciaga's Lays potato chips

Highsnobiety

Season: SS23

Editor's Notes: Ah, yes. The final boss of trompe l'oeil bags. Demna's Balenciaga-branded crisp packets made of leather were an instant hit on social media.