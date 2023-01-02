Here Are Best Nike Air Jordan Releases of 2022

Nike's Air Jordan seasonal release calendars are always a hot topic in the sneaker world. No one likes to be caught by surprise, and the official reveals of these month-to-month releases give fans plenty of time to prepare themselves for the madness that will undoubtedly ensue.

Each year is tailored to different corners of the Jordan Brand fanbase, with alternative silhouettes dominating each season. With the first round of drops from 2023 officially revealed, it's time to reflect on what 2022 had to offer.

So, in no particular order, here are the best Nike Air Jordan releases of 2022.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 "Violet Ore"

Very few collaborators on the Jordan Brand roster spark quite the frenzy like A Ma Maniére. When rumors of this Air Jordan 4 first surfaced, the internet was alive with mockups and speculation surrounding the shoe's palette.

While many (myself included) felt that some of the concepts offered a tighter palette than the final product, A Ma Maniére certainly didn't disappoint.

Naturally, these flew off shelves and have continued to fetch a pretty penny since touching down. All that's left to do now, is speculate which AJ silhouette will be next for AMA.

Air Jordan 2 "Chicago"

Year after year, you can expect the Air Jordan release calendar to boast a host of returning classics. While original creations keep the spark alive, the old-school drops fulfill the depth of the brand's legacy.

In a year that's been particularly potent for the AJ2, the return of its original look has been welcomed with open arms.

Front-to-back, this is as classic as it gets, offering up a far more minimalistic look than some of the alternative Jordan 2s released in 2022.

Air Jordan 6 Retro "UNC"

Although I've only ever owned one pair of Jordan 6s, and can comfortably say it lives outside of my top 3 Jordan Brand flagship silhouettes, something about them always pulls me in.

2022 has been a good year for the 6s, with a bountiful offering of fresh styles delivered throughout the year. Once Nike reworked the shoe in the iconic "UNC" palette, it was game over.

Thanks to the unmistakable paneling of the style, the simple blue and white pairing makes for a painfully underrated finish.

Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2

Honestly, Maison Chateau Rouge might have given A Ma Maniére a run for its money with this AJ2. It offers a luxurious feel and detail that feels rare for the Air Jordan 2.

For me, this is hands down one of the best AJ2 releases of the year, if not of all time.

Air Jordan 4 Retro "Military Black"

It would be impossible to make this list without giving a shoutout to the "Military Black" Air Jordan 4.

As someone that hasn't worn a pair of Js in a while, this was the first release that piqued my interest to the point of trying to secure a pair on release day. The "Military Blue" was one of the first Jordans I purchased, and as a die-hard fan of 4s, everything about this release was perfect.

Somewhat unfortunately, these quickly gave me the "Dunk feeling" – they're everywhere. On a normal day downtown, you'll undoubtedly spot a pair or two. That being said, they're still bangers.

Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7

If you're on the hunt for a collaboration that'll surprise you, look no further. Somewhat of a rogue addition to Nike's arsenal, Bephies Beauty Supply rocked the boat with its take on the AJ7, going heavy on utilitarian detail.

A somewhat overlooked release, this is the perfect sneaker for those looking to make a bold statement with their style.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Lost & Found"

For lovers of the Air Jordan 1 "Chicago," these are an absolute no-brainer. What's more, these landed as the most produced pair of Jordans ever, making them an easy cop.

Despite how bait they are, you just can't go wrong with a red, white, and black pair of Jordan 1s. Bread and butter, mate.

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7

There goes a saying, "the Devil's in the detail," and this release speaks to the truth of that statement.

If you buy into Jordan Brand because of the brand's history, and the legacy of its namesake Michael Jordan, Trophy Room's reimaging of the AJ7 is perfect.

Air Jordan 3 “Dark Iris”

The Air Jordan 3 seems to fly under the radar outside of the US, which is surprising – it's a simplistic, clean silhouette with a lower profile that strips away the feeling that you're wearing basketball shoes.

Although pairs of these are still sitting in stores, the "Dark Iris" AJ3 is worthy of some love. An easy pick for summer, for sure.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Taxi”

2022 was far quieter for the Air Jordan 1 than many fans have become accustomed to, but that doesn't mean it was lacking. While not as popular as the likes of "Mocha" and "Hyper Royal," the Kill Bill-like "Taxi" is worthy of any rotation.