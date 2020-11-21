The adidas x Ivy Park "Black Pack" Surprise Drop Is Available Here

Brand: adidas x Ivy Park

Collection: Drip 2.2 Black Pack

Key Pieces: Bey brought back the hooded parker from her previous collection, this time in black with brown stripes. The piece comes with a convertible face covering, which makes it the perfect statement piece for these unprecedented times.

Buy: adidas

Editor's Notes: Beyoncé surprised her Beyhive with another adidas x Ivy Park last night.

The range of elevated sports- and casual wear in black and brown tones is a contrast to her colorful apparel collection, which released last month. Beyoncé had been teasing the new "Black Pack" all of last week. The collection includes bodysuits, mesh tights, long-sleeve corsets, blazers, and cutout sports bras, as well as gender-neutral pieces such as tracksuits, hoodies, pajama tops, a convertible jacket.

After teasing the collection on her socials, instead of resorting to her popular seeding game, this time around the pop star directly dropped the line on adidas.com without warning.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.