Bryant Giles Makes a Canvas of the New Balance 2002R

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
New Balance
This article was published on June 1 and updated on July 11

Brand: Bryant Giles x New Balance

Model: 2002R & 2002R Mule

Release Date: July 14 & July 21

Price: 25,300 yen (approx. $185) & 22,000 yen (approx. $161)

Buy: Online at Bryant Giles' Gone Homme and New Balance

Editor's Notes: There's no better time than now to be a fan of New Balance. With Teddy Santis at the helm of Made in USA, the brand is undergoing a renaissance of sorts, with release after release flying off (virtual) shelves and touching down on the secondary market in the blink of an eye.

For its latest release, artist Bryant Giles steps into the light, taking the 2002R as a canvas for a full-bodied makeover. Comprising an olive green canvas upper, the sneaker features embroidered drawings in a variety of colors, including yellow and pink.

Stitched on the heel, "What Now?" typography nods to Giles' What Now film, which debuted in December 2021 during Miami's Art Basel events. Meanwhile, frayed edges and velcro patch branding complete the look of Giles' art-infused 2002Rs.

New Balance
Note that Giles has more 2002Rs in the works, unveiling a mule-ish take on New Balance's retro runner slated to release alongside its heel-equipped counterpart.

Although 990s are more than deserving of all of the attention and credit they receive, over the past year or two, the 2002R has risen the ranks to become one of the brand's most popular silhouettes.

There's no questioning that the "Protection Pack" played a huge role in ensuring the silhouette's popularity, so much so that it garnered a sequel.

Clearly, the model's layered construction is extremely desirable, not only to sneaker enthusiasts but artists like Giles too.

Giles never backs down from the challenge of exploring new creative modes, and the Bryant Giles x New Balance 2002R collaboration proves that.

Simply put, the collaborative New Balance footwear manifests as a fresh medium of expression for Giles that just so happens to be an A1 addition to your rotation.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

