Here's How You Can Get Your Hands On The Pokémon VMAX Climax Box Early

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

As the world has shifted to relying more on digital technology during the pandemic, the most exciting part of gaming has been through paper cards. The rise in popularity of trading cards has skyrocketed since the start of 2020 and it does not look like slowing down any time soon. YouTube pack openings are continuing to become viral internet moments and seven-figure price tags are being put on the rarest cards at auctions.

Pokémon TCG has been at the forefront of this surge, with people rooting through their old collections and buying new packs as the natural instinct to collect as many as you can kicks in. And, with the franchise currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, the excitement around the trading cards is high.

A good place to start your collection, or add onto an existing one, is through a High Class Pack VMAX Climax Box. A brand new line of high class packs, there has been high levels of anticipation for this release since fans noticed the trademarking of its name earlier this year. With rumors circulating about what the contents of this mysterious set could be, we finally have the opportunity to get our hands on the brand-new offering through StockX.

This box is part of the Sword & Shield era which has been the go-to place for both first-time buyers and expert collectors, making it the focus of much of our Pokémon coverage. The VMAX Climate Box is expected to include the return of character cards alongside a large array of shiny cards and rare Pokémon's.

How much does the Pokémon High Class Pack VMAX Climax Box Box Cost?

Releasing exclusively in Japan, a look at StockX shows that a box is available for an average sale price of $96. However, the platform also has the option of a 2x lot of high class packs or even a 4x lot, these naturally go for a higher price but offer better value for money per box.

