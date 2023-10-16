Cactus Plant Flea Market's Nike Air Flea 2 Skids In Soon

The time has come for the launch of Cactus Plant Flea Market's new (and wild) Nike Air Flea 2 shoe collaboration.

According to CPFM's newest claymation teaser, the brand's Air Flea 2 shoe is slated to release on Wednesday, October 18 assumbably on Cactus Plant Flea Market's website. There is no set drop time (yet), but stay alert (CPFM loves a random drop).

Boy, the Air Flea 2 is certainly a sight to see, designed with huge (and I mean HUGE) details like an oversized removable Swoosh and large woven straps. And let's not forget the shoe's hulking tire-like sole, which reminds us of Balenciaga's own tread stomper.

During the sweltering summer days, CPFM's Nike Air Flea 2 made its chunky debut at the Rolling Loud music festival, appearing on the feet of Turnstile bassist Franz Lyonz.

Several more angles and even a Yachty co-sign later, Cactus Plant Flea Market finally emerged with the info sneakerheads had been dying to hear. Well, some of them.

Like the brand's mossy Dunks, some think the Air Flea 2 is yet another banger by the CPFM. Others? They just can't get with the vision.

Love or loathe them, I feel the latest will sell out in the blink of an eye on release day, much like nearly all of the streetwear label's past Nike collabs. Even those wooly pairs folks made a fuss over didn't last.