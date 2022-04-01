Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
It's Always Sunny in CPFM-Ville

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture
Human Made
Brand: Cactus Plant Flea Market

Collection: "Japan Made" Season Six

Key Pieces: From a psychedelic printed button shirt to a serotonin-seeking hoodie, CPFM brings summertime fun the Cynthia Lu way using sun-inspired drawings and patterns.

Release Date: April 3 at 11AM JST

Buy: Human Made's online store

Editor’s Notes: Cactus Plant Flea Market's Nike collabs are good and all, but its standalone collections are just as fire.

Gearing up for the sixth season of its "Japan Made" collection, founder Cynthia Lu brings some fun in the sun as the graphics and prints inspired by the big yellow guy in the sky take over CPFM's latest rollout.

The collection's WWCD denim jacket features "Powered by the Sun" on the front, while the yin-yang symbol subtly graces the jacket's collar.

A SUNSEEKER hoodie supplies a serotonin boost with its bubbly yellow hue and imperfectly playful verbiage. At the same time, a cropped ALOHA LSD shirt accommodates this summer's festival-goers who'll be tripping out under the sun.

Surprisingly, CPFM's tube socks and undies are... normal, posing as non-handbag regular-schmegular socks and boxer shorts, unlike its season three collection.

Don't get me wrong, Cactus Plant Flea Market's collaborative collections are great. From Stüssy to Kid Cudi, CPFM always has a way of teaming up with fashion icons for A-1 pieces.

But, even if you take away the collaborators, it's just something about CPFM's hand-drawn graphics and fun, energetic spirit that draws me in every time, unlocking the inner kid in me (the younger me that lived for a cool graphic piece).

While Cactus Plant Flea Market's sixth "Japan Made" preps you for sun-filled festivities, its soon-come mossy Nike Dunks are ready for splashing in post-storm puddles.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
