A Two-Century-Old Fashion Brand Remade the Carhartt Jacket in Its Image
Windy days just got a little more stylish thanks to Carhartt's three-part collaborative capsule with Mackintosh and END. Clothing.
Two coat GOATs in one setting? I'm sat.
The nine-piece collection includes a rendition of the Carhartt's standard-setting Detroit jacket, their double-knee pants and some cozy eclectic vests.
But the real standout moment comes by way of the "Borness Mack" Jacket, a classic workwear coat gone totally, well, mackintosh, extending the Detroit company's signature shade and style into a full-length waterproof layering piece.
Luxury workwear has been making fashion its sartorial playground for a while now, and Carhartt's offerings have been leading this charge almost unopposed.
And the Borness Mack Jacket, available November 8 on the END website alongside a handful of other collaborative items like hats and pants, is indicative of a greater shift toward blue-collar-tinged fashion moments.
Equipped with a water-resistant outer and front-button pockets, this jacket is possesses the hardwearing DNA of a standard Mackintosh coat, a British classic since the company was founded in 1823.
However, the Carhartt Mackintosh coat maintains that neutral-hued working-class charm that sets Carhartt apart in a tide-rising sea of luxury workwear collaborations, contrasting corduroy collar and all.
Carhartt's jackets are so iconic, in fact, they've set the golden (more like a deep tan) standard for workwear-inspired collections.
Miu Miu, for example, sent some mega-Carhartt-coded jackets down the runway for its Fall/Winter 2023 collection.
Other designers fancy a more leave-it-to-the-experts approach á la Junya Watanabe's FW24 collection, which rendered Carhartt's workwear jackets in Watanabe's signature blacked-out colorway.
END, Carhartt, and Mackintosh are clearly in favor of a similar approach, and the resulting creations work. Literally!