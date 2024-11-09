Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Two-Century-Old Fashion Brand Remade the Carhartt Jacket in Its Image

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style
Windy days just got a little more stylish thanks to Carhartt's three-part collaborative capsule with Mackintosh and END. Clothing.

Two coat GOATs in one setting? I'm sat.

The nine-piece collection includes a rendition of the Carhartt's standard-setting Detroit jacket, their double-knee pants and some cozy eclectic vests.

But the real standout moment comes by way of the "Borness Mack" Jacket, a classic workwear coat gone totally, well, mackintosh, extending the Detroit company's signature shade and style into a full-length waterproof layering piece.

Luxury workwear has been making fashion its sartorial playground for a while now, and Carhartt's offerings have been leading this charge almost unopposed.

And the Borness Mack Jacket, available November 8 on the END website alongside a handful of other collaborative items like hats and pants, is indicative of a greater shift toward blue-collar-tinged fashion moments.

Equipped with a water-resistant outer and front-button pockets, this jacket is possesses the hardwearing DNA of a standard Mackintosh coat, a British classic since the company was founded in 1823.

However, the Carhartt Mackintosh coat maintains that neutral-hued working-class charm that sets Carhartt apart in a tide-rising sea of luxury workwear collaborations, contrasting corduroy collar and all.

Carhartt's jackets are so iconic, in fact, they've set the golden (more like a deep tan) standard for workwear-inspired collections.

Miu Miu, for example, sent some mega-Carhartt-coded jackets down the runway for its Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Other designers fancy a more leave-it-to-the-experts approach á la Junya Watanabe's FW24 collection, which rendered Carhartt's workwear jackets in Watanabe's signature blacked-out colorway.

END, Carhartt, and Mackintosh are clearly in favor of a similar approach, and the resulting creations work. Literally!

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
