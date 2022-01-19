Sorry, Anti-Vaxxers, Carhartt Doesn't Care About Your Boycott

The devil works hard, but anti-vaxxers work harder.

A leaked memo establishing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine program for Carhartt employees has right-wingers calling for a boycott of the clothing brand.

Carhartt, whose customer base spans the political spectrum, clarified in an e-mail that the Supreme Court's ruling on vaccine mandates for large workforces will not affect the company's internal policy.

"An unvaccinated workforce is both a people and business risk that our company is unwilling to take," wrote CEO Mark Valade.

In the name of "patriotism," conservatives have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #BoycottCarhartt, causing the brand to briefly trend.

Users boasting laughable handles including @LiberalsLeaving, @patriot80028625, @RebelOutlaw5, and @USATRUMPMAN1 are railing against Carhartt's decision, characterizing it as "medical tyranny" and "anti-American," arguing that vaccines aren't effective despite ample evidence to the contrary.

Other, more reasonable, netizens are taking the opportunity to stock up on the brand's workwear in a show of support.

Carhartt's move comes shortly after Nike implemented a similar vaccine mandate, a decision that's generated considerable backlash — and some tricky questions, including how the company will deal with one of its star athletes, the very unvaccinated Kyrie Irving.

According to a statement issued to CBS, the "vast majority" of Carhartt employees are already vaccinated, though some medical and religious exemptions will be granted.

Given the company's firm stance on the importance of vaccines, the conservative uproar currently brewing online likely won't make much of a difference at the end of the day.

Carhartt, continue as you were!