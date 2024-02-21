Sign up to never miss a drop
Can You Have Too Much CDG Play?

Words By Karen Fratti
Comme des Garcons

The time feels right for COMME des GARÇONS Play, the affordable COMME des GARÇONS sublabel, to make a little comeback with some fresh heart-logoed sweaters and t-shirts. It is spring, after all, so about time for some easy statement layers to blossom.

Not that CDG Play isn’t always pretty classic but if skinny jeans and retro adidas sneakers actually are here to play, then this season really does just feel like 2002 all over again, and that’s not a bad vibe for right now. Things were so simple then!

Just like the new CDG Play layering pieces dropping for Spring/Summer 2024.

With stuff this simple, can you ever have too much CDG Play? Probably not.

Come March 1, COMME des GARÇONS PLAY is releasing a series of short-sleeved knit sweaters with its signature heart logo stitched to their chest at CDG stores and Dover Street Market locations.

Very European and very classic, which is fitting for the ultra-accessible CDG Play line.

Lots of new fare abounds, including full-buttoned cardigans and short-sleeved V-neck knit sweater with a singular heart logo on the chest. In grey, navy blue, and red, it’s the preppy staple no one knew they needed — although it’s CDG Play's first short-sleeved knit, it seems like it should have always existed.

But the real statement piece is the series of T-shirts with all-over heart logos. Couldn't get enough CDG Play with one little heart? How about a chestful?

CDG Play is also dropping another round of packable, hooded rain jackets designed in collaboration with K-Way in both metallic gold and black colorways, with dual branding on the chest.

The showerproof jacket might be the most functional of the pieces coming from CDG Play this season but that short-sleeved sweater? It’s the perfect throwback look for right now. Match it to slim-fitting jeans and old-school adidas sneakers for the perfect early-aughts cosplay.

