Ye, Billie Eilish, & Harry Styles to Headline Coachella

Following the news that Travis Scott had been booted from the Coachella lineup following 2021's Astroworld tragedy, the lineup — and, really, the status — of Coachella 2022 remained in limbo.

Originally, the festival was announced in January 2020 but has been postponed four times since due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its various restrictions. The initial installment featured Frank Ocean, Scott, and Rage Against the Machine as the headliners.

Last year, Ocean announced that he would also move his performance to 2023, leaving the lineup empty.

Set to take place in April this year, Coachella 2022's lineup remains a closely-guarded secret and the full list of artists planned to perform hasn't been revealed. Given the state of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some scheduling hiccups are to be expected, anyways.

However, Billboard claims to have confirmed headliners Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Swedish House Mafia with "a source."

It's been over 10 years and five albums since Ye last performed on the Coachella stage. We're expecting to see music from DONDA and perhaps a couple samples of the upcoming DONDA 2.

There could even be a Sunday Service could even be on the cards.

As for Billie Eilish, the 20-year-old performed at the festival in 2019, and drew a massive crowd. After multiple Grammy wins and an Oscar nomination, it's high time that she fronted the show.

Same goes for softboy Harry Styles, who's been doing his "Love On Tour" for the past few months.

Lastly, DJ trio Swedish House Mafia recently reunited after multiple years apart. The group last performed at Coachella in 2012, and their return has already created plenty of buzz online. Who doesn't want to hear "Don't You Worry Child" live?