COMME des GARÇONS & Salomon Are Fashion's Cutest Couple

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Sneakers

Brand: COMME des GARÇONS x Salomon

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Model: Pulsar Platform

Editor's Notes: Relationships crumble, but COMME des GARÇONS and Salomon appear to be in it for the long haul.

The duo have teamed up again on quietly chic footwear, this time modifying the S/Lab Pulsar to create an entirely new silhouette: the Pulsar Platform.

Salomon's trail running shoe, a lightweight sneaker with a sock-fit fabric upper, is given a chunkier platform sole reminiscent of Salomon x CdG's similarly elevated Sense Feel.

Much like the house's prior Salomon collabs, COMME des GARÇONS' Pulsar Platform takes a good thing and makes it even better. Clean and un-fussy with a point of view, the shoe is an admirable next move in a playbook stacked with wins, including the XA-Alpine, RX Slider 3.0, and the aforementioned Sense Feel.

I've got nothing against maximalist footwear or towering heels (one of my favorite FW22 silhouettes is Chet Lo's faux fur yeti boots), but it's refreshing to see Rei Kawakubo continue killing the sneaker game — she knows what she's good at, and she stays in her lane.​​

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
